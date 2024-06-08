Hemesh Singh, the co-founder of Unacademy, has stepped down as the CTO of the edtech firm and will transition to an advisory role.

“After almost a decade of building Unacademy with @gauravmunjal and @romansaini, I have decided to move from an executive role to an advisory role,” he wrote on the social media site X.

Calling his journey in the startup a “wonderful ride”, he said, “I am extremely grateful to have been a part of this journey. We did change the test prep industry for good. What a crazy journey it has been.”

Singh, an engineer, completed his BTech from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology. He worked as the CTO of networking app Flatchat before joining Unacademy. Flatchat lets users connect with potential flatmates, prospective owners, and other seekers in real time.

Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO of Unacademy, reposted the tweet and expressed his gratitude and appreciation for Singh.

“Hemesh and I started working together 11 years ago when we were building Flatchat. It had been a crazy ride and I have been grateful to have a co-founder like you. Unacademy will miss you,” he wrote.

Recently, while talking about his experience as an entrepreneur, Munjal highlighted the challenging phases that entrepreneurs often encounter.

“The highs are extremely high, and the lows are extremely low. It’s not easy. I didn’t know it was going to be this tough when we started. But at the end of the day, it’s worth it. It teaches you a lot, and if you can do this, then you start thinking that you can do anything,” he said at TechSparks 2024, YourStory's flagship event.

He also expressed his confidence in the edtech segment. He continues to remain bullish on edtech, instilling confidence in the sector that has witnessed a massive change in fortune over the past two years.

The ed-tech unicorn recently rolled out its language learning app in India, initially offering Spanish to learners. The founder said the app will add French, German, and Indian languages soon.

“Unacademy Language Learning App is now Live. It’s our first truly global product. While all other apps focus on too much gamification, we built an app that actually makes you learn a ;anguage,” Munjal wrote in a post on X.

In a separate post, he also noted the app has crossed 10,000 users and 100 paid customers.