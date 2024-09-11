Yotta, nasscom, and Telangana AI Mission launch Shambho accelerator programme

Digital transformation service provider Yotta Data Services has launched Shambho—a new accelerator programme designed for cloud and AI startups with support from nasscom AI and Telangana AI Mission.

The initiative will allow access to quality AI and cloud infrastructure, mentorship, and technological support. Additionally, startups chosen by nasscom’s GenAI Foundry will be awarded credits of up to $200,000 for Shakti Cloud, the fastest AI-HPC supercomputer in India, as part of this programme.

“India's tech-startup ecosystem is a pivotal force propelling the nation towards its ambitious $5 trillion economy goal. Anchored by an abundant talent pool and formidable entrepreneurial spirit, our strength is evident. However, the success of GenAI hinges on scalable access to high-performance computing,” said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Yotta Data Services.

“Our objective is to democratize supercomputing and hyperscale cloud access for Indian enterprises and startups, a gap we aim to fill with our cloud platforms,” he added.

The company will also offer customised mentorship sessions to address the needs of each startup, along with training and technical support through their development stages.

Joining the Yotta ecosystem will open up other business opportunities for the startups, which includes participation in networking events and membership in both Yotta and nasscom startup communities.

“Winning in the AI race requires businesses to place the right strategic bets in terms of acquiring the necessary computing infrastructure and identifying the most optimal modes of engagement with stakeholders,"said Sangeeta Gupta, Sr. Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, nasscom.

Accelerator Programs such as Shambho will not only help augment India’s AI innovation but will also certainly encourage AI startups to develop cutting-edge solutions in Cloud, AI, data science, and high-performance computing.”