Zomato launches POS Developer Platform for streamlined, faster integrations

﻿Zomato﻿ has introduced a new point-of-sale (POS) developer platform designed to simplify and speed up integration for POS partners.

"Over the last several years, Zomato, in partnership with various POS players, has worked deeply to innovate on new features, helping restaurants transform the way they manage and optimize their operations. As the restaurant industry scales, there is a need to enable POS players, both new and existing, to be able to solve problems in a quick and efficient manner for more restaurants," Zomato said in a blog post.

Key features of the platform include quick onboarding, allowing developers to easily create accounts and access step-by-step integration guides that reduce development time, according to Zomato's blog.

Additionally, the platform's unified API documentation brings all technical resources into one place, making it straightforward for developers to find and implement what they need, the blog post added. It also has real-time API testing capabilities, that enable immediate troubleshooting, helping developers deploy features faster.

"With Zomato’s new developer platform, POS partners can now roll out new features for restaurants quickly in significantly shorter development cycles, allowing restaurants to focus on what matters most: making awesome food and offering a great customer experience," the blog said.

"If you’re a POS partner looking to streamline your integration with Zomato, the new Developer Platform is ready for you." The blog added.