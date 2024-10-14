AI-first problem solving across industries: A deep dive with NVIDIA

As part of a series of educational resources for developers to harness the power of AI, YourStory’s first masterclass in partnership with NVIDIA saw over 720 developers come together to understand AI-first problem solving and how to spot problems in a better manner.

Hasan Aijaz, Regional Industry Business Development Head (Cloud and Consumer Internet), NVIDIA Asia South — an AI solutions evangelist for use cases across industries — addressed the developer community during the webinar.

The core message was developers need to move beyond just technical skills to embrace a full-stack mindset. This shift is critical, as AI-driven disruption is not confined to code but also impacts entire business models and workflows, he explained.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the session:

The rise of multimodal AI

Multimodal AI allows developers to build systems that handle multiple forms of data, such as text, images, or more, and apply them across various industries. This shift in AI capabilities is opening up new opportunities in sectors like retail, ecommerce, and automotive.

For example, in retail, AI is not only helping with basic tasks but also enabling more complex functions like autonomous checkouts, optimising supply chains, and offering personalised customer experiences both online and in physical stores.

Aijaz noted, "We’ve seen companies move beyond being internet-only, and embrace omnichannel strategies. AI helps them bridge that gap, improving operations and creating seamless experiences for customers across all platforms."

Scaling AI at speed

Aijaz explained that understanding AI models alone isn’t enough. The real challenge lies in integrating these models into scalable infrastructures.

He highlighted how NVIDIA’s Base Command Manager and accelerated computing stacks allow developers to manage AI workloads more efficiently, scaling from a single machine to enterprise-level deployments.

"We’ve been working hard to ensure developers don’t need to be ‘ninja programmers’ just to leverage the full power of AI. Our system software and libraries are designed to make the learning curve smoother while still pushing boundaries," he shared.

This approach, he claimed, helps developers deploy AI solutions faster and more effectively, without the need for deep expertise in low-level programming.

AI is transforming multiple industries

Several real-world examples were discussed, showing how AI is solving pressing challenges across industries.

In the automotive sector, NVIDIA’s Drive platform is helping companies develop autonomous vehicles by simulating driving scenarios and optimising vehicle performance through AI.

In finance, AI is being used to improve customer service through intelligent agents, while in energy, it is optimising the use of renewable resources by predicting and managing energy flows.

Leveraging available resources

Developers were encouraged to stay ahead by leveraging extensive developer resources available online, including those created by NVIDIA.

From blueprints for creating agentic applications to open-source tools for scaling models, the full suite of solutions designed by NVIDIA was highlighted.

Aijaz reiterated the need for developers to experiment and test their ideas, pointing them to platforms like build.nvidia.com, where they can access sample data, workflows, and blueprints to start building immediately.

The masterclass also highlighted the upcoming NVIDIA AI Summit in Mumbai, happening from October 23-25, 2024, where the star attraction is an exclusive fireside chat featuring none other than NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

The event will also include hands-on workshops, insightful sessions, and opportunities for developers to network with industry leaders.

Check out the event here.