AI will open up opportunities for youths in various sectors, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a priority area for the entire world and asserted that the emerging technology will open up vast opportunities for youths in various sectors.

Stating that India's success in digital inclusion has surprised the world, she said developing low-cost solutions to local problems should be the priority of all higher education institutions.

Speaking at the 14th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur, Murmu highlighted how AI, a transformative tool that enables computers to perform a variety of advanced functions, will open up opportunities for youths in various sectors.

"Development of technology depends on science. It will be helpful for all of you to have information about ultra-modern technology to make outstanding contributions in the field of engineering," she told students at the convocation.

In 2024, two physics and four chemistry scientists, whose works were related to Artificial Intelligence, received the Nobel prize. From artificial neural networks to exploration of micro-RNA and prediction of protein structure, such tasks based on the use of Artificial Intelligence could be done only by rising above the traditional boundaries of science and technology, the president said.

These works done in the fields of physics and chemistry will open doors for prevention and treatment of many incurable diseases. The same interdisciplinary approach will encourage innovation in engineering, she added.

"Industrial revolution provided machine assistance and expansion to human labour. In the same way, the AI revolution will bring major transformation. The entire world has been giving priority to AI," she said.

President Murmu emphasized that AI is going to have a profound impact in various spheres of life, and added that the central government is promoting cutting-edge technology to foster innovation.

"India is a founding member of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence. AI will have a deep impact on social, political, economic, strategic and other sectors. Under the IndiaAI Mission, start-ups are being promoted in the country. Young engineers will have ample opportunities in the AI sector," she said.

The president further said in April this year, she had the opportunity to launch the first gene therapy method developed in the country for the treatment of cancer by Tata Memorial Centre and IIT Bombay.

"I want the students and professors of NIT Raipur, inspired by the example of IIT Bombay and Tata Memorial Centre, should understand the possibilities of collaboration with AIIMS Raipur, IIT Bhilai and 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Memorial Health Science and Ayush University' and work on it. Such cooperation should be done at national and international level too," she said.

The president said the use of technology in the healthcare sector has been constantly rising and stressed that students from both fields (engineering and health) should actively work on interdisciplinary cooperation.

She said that developing low-cost solutions to local problems should be the priority of management, faculty and students of all higher education institutions.

Their professional perspective should be global but local people should also benefit from their expertise. The 'Think Global, Act Local' policy is very relevant for the students and faculty of higher education institutions, she said.

"India's success in digital inclusion has surprised the world. Our country has capabilities to present other such examples," she added.

The president advised students to decide their priorities and determine their life values.

"Will you work only for your personal development and success or will you also worry about the society and the country? Will you want to move ahead alone in the race of success or will you take along your friends and those who have left behind? Will you compromise on moral values for material success? I think you would not do that," she said.

Working for the welfare of others makes personal life meaningful and improves social life. The more they expand the scope of their contribution, the greater their personal growth will be, she added.

Working for the welfare of others makes individual life meaningful and improves social life. Fortunately, in our country, great personalities like Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam have set many examples of using technology for human welfare, she said, encouraging students to continue the legacy of such iconic personalities.

The president said the Centre has launched India Semiconductor Mission almost three years ago with the objective of making India a global semiconductor manufacturing hub and young engineers will get many opportunities for employment and start-ups in this industry, she said.

The talent pool of your generation can make India an engineering solutions centre of the world, she said, suggesting the students to move forward with the same global thinking.

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chairman of the Board of Governors of NIT Raipur Dr Suresh Haware Director of NIT Raipur Dr NV Ramana Rao were also present.