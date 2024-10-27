Asia NZ Foundation set to roll out inaugural edition of India New Zealand Entrepreneurship Initiative

The Asia New Zealand Foundation, a multidivisional foundation with arts, sports and research and engagement divisions, is set to roll out the first edition of the India New Zealand Entrepreneurship Initiative (INZEI). A week-long programme, INZEI aims to create opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs to better understand New Zealand’s agriculture sector.

As part of the programme, the selected cohort, which consists of eight emerging Indian agribusiness entrepreneurs and business leaders in the founder or CEO positions, will get a chance to visit New Zealand early next year and interact with fellow entrepreneurs working in the agribusiness.

Beginning with Auckland, the team will visit key facilities like the Food Bowl in Auckland; Waikato, a region famous for dairy and beef; and Taupo, which is known for aquaculture. A visit to Massey University will also be a highlight, particularly for exploring innovations in alternative proteins and horticulture. The foundation will cover all travel-related expenses.

The team will also get to attend Central District Field Days, one of the country's largest regional agricultural events.

“Our two biggest exports are agriculture and tourism. So, we want to combine the two… People won’t just be sitting in conference rooms all day. We want to connect them with local farmers, put them with the people and meet entrepreneurs, VC companies doing innovative projects in New Zealand, and hold networking events to facilitate these connections.” Nick Siu, Director, Business & Entrepreneurship, Asia New Zealand Foundation, tells YourStory.

Networking, building trust and goodwill, and long-lasting connections are at the core of the programme.

“Our programme has been focused towards ASEAN for the last 12 years because we wanted to prove that it could work. So, the format of what we want to start with India is based on the success of what we’ve done for 12 years in ASEAN,” says Siu.

“We basically fund two cohorts from ASEAN to come into New Zealand,” he explains. The programmes can have different topics each year, from agribusiness to fashion, tourism, to tech. Following this, the foundation sends a cohort of New Zealand entrepreneurs to ASEAN.

Person to person links is everything, believes Siu. “The demographic data and the rise of India’s economy has been oft-spoken about, but human connections are paramount, and it’s really important for the foundation and NZ to show that we care. Business and two-way trade always follows after,” he adds.

The programme will also provide a space to discuss, share, and solve challenges faced by entrepreneurs from both countries.

The applications close at 09:30 am IST (5 PM NZT), on November 16, 2024.

The ASEAN Young Business Leaders Initiative (YBLI) programme has been going for 12 years and has around 300 people in its network.