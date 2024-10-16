Chennai Startup Meetup 2024: Network, Learn, and Get Funded at IIT Madras

The Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) of IIT Madras is hosting the third edition of the Chennai Startup Meetup on 19th October 2024, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at IIT Madras. This event provides a platform for startups, investors, venture capitalists (VCs), and mentors to engage with Chennai’s growing startup ecosystem.

The Chennai Startup Meetup is designed to foster conversations and collaborations among entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. Its aim is to create an environment where participants can share insights and explore emerging trends. Whether you are a founder seeking funding or an investor exploring new opportunities, this event encourages valuable networking and knowledge exchange.

What Startups Can Gain

Startups attending the event will have several opportunities:

Access to Investors: The event offers closed-door meetings for startups with investors, creating opportunities for private discussions about funding and growth.

Industry Insights: A fireside chat with a guest speaker will provide startups with real-world advice from an experienced entrepreneur, sharing lessons that can help guide early-stage ventures.

Networking with Mentors: Startups will also have the chance to connect with mentors from the IIT Madras ecosystem, known for nurturing successful ventures. This network can be a valuable resource for guidance and collaboration.

What Investors Can Expect

For investors and venture capitalists, the meetup presents opportunities to explore fresh ideas and interact with emerging startups. Features for investors include:

Engagement with New Startups: Investors can meet founders and learn about innovations and business models in various sectors, offering a glimpse into the latest trends.

Networking within the IIT Madras Ecosystem: The event is linked to the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, providing a pathway to ventures that have been developed in an established framework of support.

Key Features of the Event

Networking Session: A dedicated session for informal discussions between startups, investors, and mentors.

Reverse Pitch: A unique format where VCs and investors present their focus areas, allowing startups to understand what different investors are seeking.

Fireside Chat: A notable guest speaker will share their entrepreneurial experiences.

The Chennai Startup Meetup 2024 offers a valuable opportunity for startups, investors, and mentors to connect, share knowledge, and explore potential collaborations. Scheduled for 19th October 2024 at IIT Madras, the event promises to be a key moment for Chennai’s startup ecosystem. Registration is available through the official website.