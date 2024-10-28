Collaboration is the key for India to lead in the global GenAI landscape

In the ever-evolving technology landscape, the mantra of the hour is—innovation thrives on collaboration.





Here, "collaboration" refers not only to the dynamics within the team but also to relationships with startups, businesses, academic institutions, and even industries outside the team. However, a recent report suggests that only 29% of Indian corporates actively engage in partnerships with start-ups and academic institutions.





This is where initiatives like the "Make in India" campaign and the "India AI Mission" come into play, promoting homegrown innovation and encouraging companies to collaborate across sectors. By aligning with these national objectives, the interconnectedness of these sectors could create an environment where innovation is not just welcomed but becomes an intrinsic part of the corporate DNA, thereby leading India ahead in its global AI competition. For instance, a study says firms that collaborate with industry partners will increase their rate of innovation by 40%.





Since the tech industries are where the combination of skill sets and perspectives often sparks innovative ideas, they should be increasingly aware of the transformative power that collaboration of sectors could bring to the table. From startups to established giants, they have to realise that developing a culture of collaboration is not just a strategic choice; it's a necessity for driving sustainable innovation.

Exploring the benefits

There is an evident gap in patent filings in the country. For instance, Indian DeepTech startups have only filed 900 patents since 2008. Furthermore, USTR observed in its 2024 Special 301 Report that India continues to be one of the economies with the most difficult IP protection and enforcement. This underscores the potential of collaborations with academic and research institutions to support enterprises in securing patents and advancing their innovations.





Moreover, these partnerships also serve as a catalyst for breaking the innovation barrier. For instance, startups bring fresh perspectives and disruptive ideas, while established companies provide resources, mentorship, and a platform for scalability. This synergy can lead to the convergence of technologies, giving rise to solutions that might have struggled to gain traction in isolated environments.





Furthermore, the cross-pollination of ideas through these partnerships is crucial. It is evident that the collaboration between data scientists, incubators, and researchers is paramount in the development of cutting-edge technologies such as generative AI.





Beyond knowledge exchange, industry-university collaboration fosters talent development. Through internships, tech fests, and industry webinars, the enterprises could establish a talent pipeline, creating a culture of excellence and preparing the next generation of professionals for industry challenges. For example, there are certain companies that conduct annual tech fests that have now become the exclusive recruitment model for fresh graduates to the corporate world.

Addressing the challenges

While the benefits of collaboration in tech industries are evident, it's essential to tackle the challenges that may pop up. Even though these collaborations are known for mutual benefits, many Indian higher education institutions (HEIs) neglect industry partnerships and knowledge transfers with technology enterprises, thereby missing opportunities for gains from patents, licensing, and entrepreneurship despite actively conducting basic research.





This lack of interest stems from different factors. Firstly, universities put their energy into fundamental research to create new theories, while companies concentrate on practical research to boost their processes for short-term profits. This could create a conflict. Secondly, universities want to protect their right to publish, whereas businesses need to safeguard their patents and confidential information, which could lead to friction. Furthermore, the lack of clearly defined and structured collaboration frameworks results in muddy waters, a lack of direction, and hurdles in forming mutually beneficial partnerships.





To solve this disparity, HEIs and industries should build a give-and-take relationship. Maintenance of effective communication, establishment of trust through clear agreements, and a shared vision are crucial elements in ensuring that collaborative efforts yield positive results. Additionally, creating an environment that values diverse opinions and encourages constructive feedback is key to overcoming obstacles and driving successful collaborations.

Future roadmap

Those companies engaging with universities can access the latest research, use advanced technology, and build connections through tech events that translate into future recruitment opportunities. Simultaneously, Indian universities gain from this partnership by expanding their research reach, boosting their students' hands-on skills, getting internships for their young talent, and receiving funds that support their academic goals. In a broader context, India would benefit from these collaborations as they could accelerate the nation's growth on the AI landscape.





Furthermore, when we look ahead, the collaboration between corporates and startups in India has a long road ahead. These ties have grown in recent years to include hand-holding, mentoring, and even knowledge exchange. They no longer involve purchasing the start-up but instead assisting it to grow and thrive. Hence, a lot of global giants have secured their ties with startups and other enterprises, having known the merits of these collaborations.





Hence, it is clear that whether in the realm of artificial intelligence or cybersecurity, by blending creativity, communication, and a shared commitment, the collective intelligence of collaborative efforts between startups, enterprises, and academia will mold the future of tech industries.









Sandeep Agarwal, MD & Global CTO, Visionet