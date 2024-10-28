Brands
Photo of Sandeep Agarwal

Sandeep Agarwal

Sandeep Agarwal is the MD and CTO at Visionet and brings with him a wealth of experience spanning over 29 years. Over the years, Sandeep has been instrumental in driving growth, and strategy for Visionet, alongside ensuring efficient delivery and operations. His expertise and strong leadership greatly contribute to Visionet's ongoing success in providing innovative digital solutions to clients. Throughout his career, Sandeep has gained hands-on experience in sectors such as BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Retail/CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods), Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Digital Enterprise, Telecom Communications, Enterprise Networking, Embedded Technologies, and Data Center/Cloud Domains. Prior to Visionet, Sandeep held various leadership roles, such as the position of Chief Operating Officer within the Digital Business division at Happiest Minds Technologies. Notably, he played a pivotal role in spearheading the incubation of the Internet of Things (IoT) focus and forging strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Intel, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and PTC. Sandeep was also the Vice President and Head at Mindtree, where he played a key role in driving global growth for the company's Product Engineering Services division. As a member of Visionet’s Executive Board, Sandeep contributes to various initiatives and actively engages in industry events and associations with leading organizations such as NASSCOM, BCIC, and various non-profit organizations, such as Words of Peace.