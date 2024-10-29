Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston fondly remember Mathew Perry on his death anniversary

It’s been a year since Matthew Perry—who played the role of Chandler Bing in the popular TV sitcom Friends—passed away. Members of the Friends cast have paid warm tributes to the actor and also shared a few throwback pictures, recollecting the memorable times they have had.

Courteney Cox, who donned the role of Monica Geller in Friends, shared a couple of old photos with Perry and other cast members on Instagram, and wrote, “Missing you today and always ❤️.” She also tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation in her post.

Cox and Perry played a married couple in the sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Greene in Friends, too posted a series of photos on Instagram and captioned the post, “1 year ❤️‍🩹🕊️.”

Fans have responded to these posts with heartwarming comments and tributes, thanking Perry for bringing a lot of joy and laughter into their lives.

Perry was found dead on October 28, 2023, at his home in Los Angeles, at the age of 54. According to reports, his death was due to the acute effects of ketamine, coronary artery disease, and drowning.

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing is a memoir by the American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry. It was released on November 1, 2022, a year before his death. In the book, Perry opens up about his struggles with addiction to drinking and drugs.