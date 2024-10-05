Brands
News

The Department of Telecom has observed that citizens are receiving many fraudulent calls, often disguised as originating from Indian mobile numbers, while the calls are manipulated by cyber-criminals operating from abroad.

Press Trust of India9790 Stories
DoT, telcos deploying system in phases to stop overseas spoof calls

Saturday October 05, 2024 , 2 min Read

The telecom department, in collaboration with telecom service providers, is rolling out an advanced system in phases to identify and block incoming international spoofed calls before they can reach Indian telecom subscribers, an official statement said.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has observed that citizens are receiving many fraudulent calls, often disguised as originating from Indian mobile numbers, while the calls are manipulated by cybercriminals operating from abroad.

"DoT, in collaboration with TSPs, has introduced an advanced system designed to identify and block incoming international spoofed calls before they can reach Indian telecom subscribers. This system is being deployed in two phases: first, at the TSP level, to prevent calls spoofed with phone numbers of their own subscribers; and second, at a central level, to stop calls spoofed with the numbers of subscribers from other TSPs," the statement said.

DoT said that cyber criminals exploit 'calling line identity' feature to mask the actual origin of the calls, which has led to a spate of incidents, involving threats of mobile number disconnection, fake digital arrests, and even impersonation of government officials or law enforcement agencies.

Recent cases have included false accusations involving drugs, narcotics, and sex rackets, further intensifying public concern, the statement said.

"As of now, all four TSPs have successfully implemented the system. About one-third of total spoofed calls at 4.5 million spoofed calls are being stopped from entering the Indian telecom network. The next phase, involving a centralised system that will eliminate the remaining spoofed calls across all TSPs, is expected to be commissioned shortly," it added.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

