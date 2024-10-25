Flam powers Kamala Harris’ US presidential campaign in Mixed Reality

In a revolutionary move transforming how mass media political messages are disseminated and consumed, Silicon Valley AI-tech startup Flam has powered US presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ message to voters through a Mixed Reality experience.

For the first time on cable television, audiences could scan a QR code on screen to experience Harris’ message in Mixed Reality. The experience was a part of a special AR Rahman concert organised by the AAPI Victory Fund and was broadcasted to 500,000 households over TV Asia on Xfinity, Sling, AT&T U-verse, Verizon, DishTV, Bell, and more.

Audiences could watch Harris deliver a message mobilising 15 million+ voters from Indian, Asian-American and Pacific Islander descent for the upcoming US Presidential elections. All without the need for hardware such as Meta Quest or Apple Vision Pro to deliver immersive content.

Pete Dagher, previously National Headquarters manager for former US president Barack Obama’s campaign and a senior political strategist, said Flam’s seamless delivery of immersive content and responsiveness “blew me away”. “Because you can update visual content instantly, I suspect all billboards and campaign literature will eventually have a Flam QR code on it. Candidates often struggle to reach audiences or respond rapidly in a non-stop news environment. Flam’s novel technology has higher engagement levels and allows campaigns to update their messaging at a fraction of the cost of TV airtime,” he said.

With this cutting-edge tech, Flam empowers campaign managers, governments, business leaders, and organisations to deliver content across television, print, digital, and outdoor channels.

Manu Rekhi, Investor at Inventus Capital Partners, said: “The collaboration with Kamala Harris is a clear indication that the future of messaging lies in immersive, interactive experiences that resonate on a personal level. This paves the way for new possibilities in mass media and multichannel communication. Flam’s rapid growth in delivering AI-powered MR Infra at scale across 50+ global brands, that too in just six months, excites me. ”

Shourya Agarwal, CEO, Flam, shared the excitement. “Content has been evolving rapidly in the last few years and is now transitioning to Immersive MR experiences. Our platform is dedicated to making MR accessible to all audiences at scale. Although we have powered massive global brands such as Emirates, Google, Samsung etc, the US presidential elections take us to a new level. Just like video ads, MR will become a permanent fixture in the brand’s marketing strategies worldwide.”

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the new Quest 3S mixed reality headset at Meta Connect 2024, which serves as a testament to the rapid developments in the Mixed Reality space.