​Games24x7 launches accelerator programme TechXpedite to promote early-stage startups

Real money gaming firm ﻿Games24x7﻿ has launched an accelerator programme, TechXpedite, to drive innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, and assistive technology.

TechXpedite is a five-month accelerator programme to empower early-stage startups in those three key sectors.

Through this accelerator, the company aims to attract 300+ applications and will select a cohort of 10-15 ‘ready to accelerate’ startups. It will reveal the selected startups in November 2024, which will then undergo a structured mentorship programme in December and January.

The programme will culminate in a pitch event in February 2025, where startups will present their solutions to a panel of investors, industry experts, and domain leaders.

TechXpedite will have technology partners offering credits. It will provide startups with mentorship, masterclasses, networking opportunities, and investment prospects. The accelerator will focus on scalable innovation and aims to empower startups that are developing working proofs of concepts, use-case applications and market-ready solutions.

Last year, its accelerator programme received over 200 applications, resulting in the selection of 15 emerging startups across four key focus areas including new games; real-time analytics, telemetry and personalisation; security and anti-cheating measures; and community and social integration.

Out of these 15 startups, seven pitched their innovative solutions to a distinguished panel of investors, including Peak XV, Prime Venture Partners, Sony Innovation Fund, Chiratae Ventures, Peer Capital, Kae Capital, and Krafton.

"We seek visionary early-stage founders in India driving innovation in gaming, AI and inclusive technology. TechXpedite embodies our belief that investments in deeptech, AI and ML will lead to significant advancements, and we are proud to play a role in fostering this potential within India’s technology startup ecosystem," said Bhavin Pandya, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Games24x7, in interaction with YourStory.

Founded in 2006 by Trivikraman Thampy and Bhavin Pandya, Games24x7 operates a portfolio of skill-based gaming platforms, including RummyCircle (online rummy), and My11Circle (fantasy sports).

Starting with Bengaluru, TechXpedite will host city-based chapters across India to engage startups from relevant sectors, providing localised access to mentorship and networking opportunities.