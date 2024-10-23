Heavy rains wreak havoc in Bengaluru

Incessant rains in the last two days have inundated many parts of Bengaluru and severely impacted life in the IT capital.

According to reports, many lakes are overflowing, apartments are facing severe waterlogging, and many people have been trapped in buildings and stranded on the streets as well. Reports also indicate that residents are being shifted to safer locations in some areas. The residents of Kendriya Vihar, an apartment complex in Yelahanka in the city, had to be evacuated in boats by the National Disaster Response Force.

Life in many parts of the city, especially in the northern areas of Bengaluru, has come to a crippling halt in the last couple of days. Several residential localities, including well-planned layouts, were under knee-deep water for several hours.

Heavy downpour on Monday and Tuesday resulted in the breach of two lakes in the Yelahanka area of North Bengaluru, causing flooding and traffic pileup.

A building under construction reportedly collapsed in Anjanadri Layout in North Bengaluru, trapping workers in the debris.

Following a yellow alert by the meteorological department for Bengaluru, the state government has announced a holiday for schools and issued an advisory to IT-BT companies in the city to allow employees to work from home on Wednesday.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state government is working round the clock to pump out water from flooded areas and fix issues. He also said he is personally monitoring the relief measures.

