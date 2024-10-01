Winternfair 2024: Hire Top IIT Madras Talent for Your Startup Now!

The Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) at IIT Madras, a student-run initiative, aims to foster entrepreneurship by connecting startups with top-tier talent. Over the years, E-Cell has supported over 2,000 startups, 150+ venture capitalists, and numerous accelerators, and their Internfair series is a core event.

What is Winternfair?

Winternfair is the winter edition of E-Cell’s Internfair, providing startups the chance to recruit interns from one of India’s premier engineering institutes, IIT Madras. With participation from nearly a thousand students from B.Tech and M.Tech programs, Winternfair serves as an excellent platform for startups to hire interns for various projects and sectors.

Why IIT Madras Students?

IIT Madras students not only excel academically but also actively participate in research, clubs, and societies, developing a well-rounded skill set. By engaging with these interns, startups can benefit from the latest knowledge and innovative thinking that these students bring to the table. The internships typically last 6-8 weeks during the winter break (December-January) with the possibility of an extension.

Benefits of Participating

Startups participating in Winternfair gain access to a talent pool that is already groomed for solving real-world problems. Students from IIT Madras are renowned for their entrepreneurial mindset, making them ideal for early-stage startups or companies looking to innovate. Additionally, the event facilitates easy access to students from diverse academic backgrounds, from computer science to mechanical engineering, providing flexibility in terms of the roles they can fill​.

How to Register for Winternfair

Registration for Winternfair is straightforward. Startups can sign up on the E-Cell website by filling out a simple form that includes details such as job descriptions, stipend, and location preferences. Once registered, a dedicated E-Cell manager will assist you throughout the entire hiring process, ensuring a seamless experience​.

The registration deadline for startups is fast approaching, making it essential to secure your spot at Winternfair 2024 if you want to access top-tier IIT Madras talent. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to engage with the brightest minds—act now before time runs out!For more details, you can check out the official brochure.

If you’re a startup looking for fresh talent with technical expertise and a passion for innovation, Winternfair 2024 is an event you don’t want to miss. By hiring interns from IIT Madras, you not only gain immediate support for your projects but also invest in the future leaders of technology and entrepreneurship.

Register here: https://ecell.iitm.ac.in/internfair/company/register