India Assist is on a journey to redefine travel assistance

Traveling is one of the greatest joys in life. Could anything compare to exploring new places, meeting new people, and creating unforgettable memories? But sometimes, the unexpected happens. What if, in those moments of uncertainty, there was someone by your side, ready to step in and provide the help you need? That’s exactly what India Assist has set out to do.

Born out of a passion for creating safer, more enjoyable travel experiences, India Assist has one mission: to be the reliable companion every traveller can count on.

The first of its kind app-based on-call service provides assistance and distress management solutions. Whether it’s helping with a lost important belonging, a medical emergency, or even providing directions in a new city, India Assist is always there to ensure that travellers can focus on the adventure ahead, without worrying about what might go wrong.

Starting small, dreaming big

In 2017 when the concept of ground assistance to travellers was new in India, Harish Khatri, Founder of India Assist had a simple yet bold idea to provide mobile app enabled ground assistance to travellers across India.

However, the early days were full of hurdles. Building robust infrastructure to offer reliable real-time assistance across multiple locations was a monumental task.

Founder Harish Khatri and his team reached out to the travel industry, government bodies, investors, and other stakeholders. Slowly but surely, and with the support of many believers, they built a network that could provide the kind of support travellers desperately needed.

Scaling to over 130 cities

Fast forward to today, and India Assist operates in over 130 cities across India. From metro cities to smaller ones, India Assist is now a press of button away, no matter where a traveller finds themselves.

Growth didn’t happen overnight. Every expansion marked a milestone in making India Assist a trusted travel companion.

A pilot project with IRCTC aimed to provide passengers with real-time assistance, including help with medical needs, handling lost items, and providing guidance on navigating the sometimes-confusing maze of Indian cities. The pilot phase was a success, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

While the project has since concluded, it laid the groundwork for future collaborations in the travel and transportation sectors.

Partnering with Uttar Pradesh Tourism

Uttar Pradesh—home to the Taj Mahal and an influx of domestic and international tourists—is a state bustling with activity. But the excitement of travel comes with inevitable challenges: language barriers, unfamiliar customs, emergencies, and the disoriented feeling of being in a new place.

India Assist’s partnership with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Board marked a major milestone in offering real-time support to tourists through offline presence by managing the UP Tourism’s Tourist Information Centres. From personalised recommendations to handling emergencies, this collaboration aims to be a game-changer in providing a seamless experience for visitors.

International expansion and growth

With India Assist’s solid foundation in India, the time has come to take the concept beyond borders. The company has already laid the groundwork for expansion into Nepal, Sri Lanka, and UAE, with official announcements coming soon. The goal is to offer the same peace of mind and support to travellers across the globe.

International expansion brings new challenges - from understanding local regulations to building partnerships in unfamiliar regions - but the team is confident that their experience in India has prepared them well for this next phase.

Over the years, India Assist has raised $2.5 million across multiple funding rounds. This capital has been crucial in scaling operations, building technology, and expanding the team. But this isn’t just about growth for the sake of growth. The focus has always been on enhancing customer experience. The company is now looking at AI-powered innovations that will help predict and resolve potential travel issues even before they arise.

Looking ahead

In the future, new services and technologies, including AI-driven support, personalised itineraries, and real-time language translation, will further enhance the travel experience. India Assist is poised to become a global leader in travel assistance, ensuring that wherever life takes you, you’ll never feel truly lost again.

As India Assist continues to evolve, its core mission remains unchanged: to be a trusted partner to travellers in distress, providing real-time support. The journey so far has proven that with a clear vision, relentless determination, and a passion for customer service, anything is possible.