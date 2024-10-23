Insider tips from Instagram influencers on scaling your content creation process

The year 2023 proved to be a game-changer for Bollywood actress Anushka Kaushik as she featured in Lust Stories 2, the sequel to Netflix India's 2018 anthology that featured four short films on lust by four diverse directors.

“Hailing from a small town in Uttar Pradesh, I have always dreamt of being an actor but my parents were not happy with my plan, especially my mother,” she said.

Kaushik was speaking on the topic ‘Followers to Founders: Influencers Transforming Fan Bases into Thriving Enterprises’ at the Rajasthan Startup Summit & Expo 2024, organised by iStart Rajasthan in association with the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India and the session was moderated by Mr. Dhawal Singhal, an iStart Program Manager.

Rajasthan Startup Summit & Expo 2024 was designed to drive innovation and entrepreneurship across diverse sectors, including technology, healthcare, agriculture, education, fintech, ecommerce, renewable energy, and social enterprises. iStart, an initiative by the Department of Information Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan, is at the forefront of fostering innovation, job creation, and entrepreneurship in the state. Through strategic events such as these, it aims to catalyse connections, inspire innovation, and empower entrepreneurs.

Kaushik was joined in the discussion by Instagram influencer Aatman Desai, who has made a mark in the dynamic industry of content creation. What sets him apart is his niche focus on comedy, and his decision to leverage humour as a tool to engage and entertain his audience.

Venturing into content creation

Along with her acting career, Kaushik began content creation as not many people were able to find her on social media platforms, especially Instagram. She also changed her screen name from Anushka Sharma to Anushka Kaushik.

Trailing her Instagram story, Kaushik talked about her journey from acting on a sketch for TVF Timeliners on YouTube that went viral. As she gained traction, she remembers having a private account, which later became a huge platform for fun and engaging content. Instagram soon introduced reels, and she recalled watching a lot of content which, paved the way for her creative journey. She said that’s when she felt like making content on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Desai, who transitioned from a background in computer engineering and music programming, used to make a lot of fun videos and memes during his college days.

“After my bachelor’s course, I decided to take a break and started working in digital marketing. That’s when I realised content is the space I want to be in. I used to upload covers, then memes, then reels. Once one went viral, there was no looking back,” he said.

Desai, whose content ranges from comedy to songs, has also collaborated with brands such as Swiggy and Netflix. His Gujarati heritage plays a significant role in his content. “I love Gujarati culture. But in order to reach a broader audience, I make sure I make videos about the community but not in Gujarati so that even non-Gujjus enjoy them,” he said. Desai notes that what was humorous a month ago is not going to be humorous today, so one needs to constantly upgrade themselves.

Advice for aspiring content creators

Sharing her experience, Kaushik offered advice for people who want to create content on Instagram. “Enjoy creating content that you like, and don't just do it because everyone else is doing it.”

Desai believes it is not as easy as it looks. “If you really want to make a career out of content creation, you have to look at the monetary aspect too. You want to be paid well, for which you have to deliver well and deliver consistently,” he said.