The intersection of safety and resilience in EV logistics

As electric vehicles (EVs) revolutionise the logistics sector, ensuring safety and resilience becomes a top priority. The transition from traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric-powered logistics fleets brings new challenges, but also significant opportunities to improve operational efficiency and sustainability. However, this shift also necessitates a strong focus on operational safety and system resilience, both of which are crucial for the long-term viability of electric logistics.





Achieving this requires a comprehensive approach, involving regular risk assessments, collaboration across stakeholders, and the establishment of industry-wide standards and best practices. By integrating these elements, the logistics sector can ensure consistent safety and robust operational resilience as it transitions to an electric future.

Battery Safety and Thermal Management

Batteries are the core component of EVs, and their safety is paramount. Lithium-ion batteries, the most common in EVs, are powerful but also come with inherent risks, such as overheating and thermal runaway. A well-designed Battery Management System (BMS) is essential to monitor battery health, prevent overheating, and manage charging cycles. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), a high-quality BMS can reduce the risk of battery fires by up to 40%.





Thermal management systems are also crucial in maintaining battery safety. EV batteries tend to generate heat during charging and discharging cycles, and without proper cooling, this heat can degrade battery performance and increase the risk of fire. New cooling solutions, such as liquid-cooled systems, are becoming more advanced, allowing for faster thermal dissipation. These systems, combined with emerging material technologies, improve the battery's lifespan by 20-30% and make it safer, especially during fast charging, which generates significant heat.





The continued evolution of battery technology, such as the development of solid-state batteries, could also enhance both safety and performance, further reducing fire risks and increasing resilience in logistics operations. These innovations will be key to the future of EV logistics as demand for faster charging and longer ranges grows.

Vehicle Design and Engineering

EVs are structurally different from traditional ICE vehicles, and this difference plays a critical role in their safety performance. Unlike ICE vehicles, EVs are often built from the ground up with safety in mind, rather than having electric components retrofitted into an existing chassis. For instance, Tesla's Model 3 is designed with reinforced battery enclosures and impact-resistant materials, which help achieve high safety ratings in crash tests.





However, ensuring safety extends beyond structural integrity. EV battery modules require advanced electrical insulation and waterproofing to protect against short circuits, especially in adverse weather conditions. This demands higher engineering standards than those typically found in ICE vehicles. Battery enclosures need to be both impact-resistant and able to dissipate heat effectively, preventing the risk of fires in the event of a crash.





The challenge is to continue improving the engineering of EVs to enhance their safety features while maintaining efficiency and cost-effectiveness. As more logistics companies adopt EVs, manufacturers will need to keep refining vehicle designs to ensure both driver and cargo safety.

Charging Infrastructure Safety

A significant portion of reported EV fires occurs during the charging process, highlighting the importance of safe charging infrastructure. As more EVs are deployed in logistics fleets, charging stations must be designed and installed with strict safety standards. The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 61851 standards provide guidelines for safe EV charging systems, covering everything from the design of charging connectors to the electrical components used in charging stations.





As charging technology evolves to deliver higher power levels, the risks associated with charging also increase. Fast-charging systems, which dispense more power per second, are more prone to generating heat, which can lead to fire hazards if not properly managed. This necessitates ongoing updates to charging standards and regulations, ensuring that safety measures keep pace with the rapid development of charging technologies.

Vehicle Servicing and Maintenance

One of the often-overlooked aspects of EV logistics is vehicle servicing and maintenance. EVs cannot be serviced using the same protocols and setups as ICE vehicles, due to the inherent differences in their mechanical and electrical systems. For instance, servicing an EV requires the vehicle to be fully discharged to prevent electric shock hazards, and workshops must implement earthing protection to safeguard personnel.





Many existing vehicle workshops are not equipped to handle the specific needs of EVs, and this gap presents a significant risk. Without proper safety protocols in place the potential for accidents, such as fires or electric shocks increases. To mitigate these risks, the logistics sector must invest in retrofitting existing workshops or building new ones designed specifically for EV maintenance.

Driver Training and Awareness

Operating an EV is not the same as driving an ICE vehicle, and this difference requires specialised training for drivers. While EVs are generally easier to drive due to their lack of gears and smoother acceleration, their rapid acceleration and unique braking systems can surprise untrained drivers. Additionally, drivers need to be educated on EV-specific emergency protocols, such as how to handle a battery fire or safely exit the vehicle in the event of a malfunction.





Proper driver training is essential to ensure not only the safety of the driver but also the safety of the logistics operation as a whole. EV users should be well-versed in handling emergencies, especially given the increasing prevalence of EVs in logistics fleets.

Emergency Response Protocols

As more EVs become integrated into logistics fleets, the need for updated fire safety guidelines and emergency response protocols becomes more pressing. EV fires, particularly those involving lithium-ion batteries, are more violent and difficult to control than traditional vehicle fires. The flames from a battery fire can spread quickly, and standard fire control methods, such as water, foam, and sand, are often ineffective.





Firefighters and emergency responders must be trained in specialised techniques to manage EV fires, which may include using cooling agents designed for battery fires or employing special tools to disconnect the battery from the vehicle. Developing and disseminating these protocols will be critical to ensuring safety as the use of EVs expands.

Infrastructure Resilience

The rapid expansion of charging networks is being driven by government incentives and private investments, but resilience at the grid level remains a concern. As more EVs enter the logistics sector, the demand for electricity will increase significantly, potentially straining the electrical grid. Without robust infrastructure in place, the risk of grid instability or power outages increases.





Investments in smart grid technologies are essential to enhance the resilience of the power grid. These technologies allow for better load management, ensuring that the grid can handle the increased demand from EVs without compromising reliability. Additionally, last-mile electrification—the process of ensuring that electricity is available at every point in the logistics network—must be bolstered to support widespread EV adoption.

Conclusion

Addressing the intersection of safety and resilience in EV logistics requires a multifaceted approach. By focusing on battery safety, advanced vehicle designs, safe charging infrastructure, and comprehensive driver training, the logistics sector can successfully navigate the challenges of transitioning to electric vehicles. As the industry continues to evolve, a strong emphasis on safety and resilience will ensure that EVs become a reliable and sustainable part of logistics operations, paving the way for a safer and more resilient future.





(Maxson Lewis is the Founder and CEO of Magenta Mobility.)