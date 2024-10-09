IVF healthcare provider A4 Hospitals receives growth fund from 360 ONE’s Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tamil Nadu based IVF healthcare provider A4 Hospitals said it has raised growth capital funding from 360 ONE Asset’s healthcare and life sciences-focused private equity fund.





A4 Hospitals, will use the funds to expand its operations across southern India over the next few years, the company stated in its release.





A4 Hospitals is led by Dr Aruna Ashok, a fertility specialist with 18 years of experience, who have completed over 4,000 IVF/ICSI cycles and delivered more than 3,000 babies.

The hospital chain covers the entire fertility journey, from IVF treatments to maternity and perinatal care. Currently operating in eight centres, the hospital chain aims to expand its footprint further, bringing advanced fertility treatments across South India.





“With a focus on rigorous clinical protocols and excellence in embryology, A4 is well-positioned to redefine standards in fertility care. We, at 360 ONE Healthcare Opportunities Fund, are delighted to be part of this transformative journey with Dr Aruna and Dr Ashok,” said Tarun Sharma, Fund Manager, Healthcare and Consumer, Private Equity, 360 ONE Asset.

"This is a remarkable moment for A4 Hospitals. Partnering with 360 ONE Asset is a significant step forward as we scale our operations and expand our reach. In the 360 ONE Asset team, we have found partners who deeply understand our vision and believe in our mission. Together, we are excited to embark on a journey that will have a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape, especially in fertility and maternity care," added Dr Ashok Kumar, Co-Founder and Managing Director of A4 Hospitals.







