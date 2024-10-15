64-Year-Old SBI Veteran Clears NEET, Proving It's Never Too Late to Chase Dreams

At 64, Jay Kishore Pradhan has emerged as a beacon of hope and inspiration, proving that the pursuit of dreams knows no age limits. A retired deputy manager from the State Bank of India (SBI), Pradhan recently cracked the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and enrolled in the MBBS program at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Odisha. His story is a testament to resilience, ambition, and the unwavering spirit to serve others.

Defying Age Stereotypes

In a society where age often dictates career choices, Pradhan's decision to pursue medicine at an age when many are settling into retirement is remarkable. After dedicating over 40 years to banking, he could have easily chosen a leisurely lifestyle filled with gardening or spending time with grandchildren. Instead, he opted for a path that many would deem unconventional for someone of his age.

Pradhan’s journey began long before his retirement in 2016. He had harboured dreams of becoming a doctor since his youth but was unable to fulfill them due to various circumstances. “I had once appeared for the MBBS entrance examination just after my intermediate class in the 1970s. I could not succeed then,” he shared. This sense of unfulfillment lingered throughout his life, prompting him to take action when the opportunity arose.

Motivated by Family

Pradhan's motivation to pursue medicine was reignited by his twin daughters, who were preparing for medical entrance examinations themselves. “I had been assisting them in their preparation,” he explained. His strong foundation in physics, chemistry, and biology made him confident enough to take on the challenge of NEET.

The turning point came in 2019 when the Supreme Court lifted the upper age limit for medical entrance exams. This decision empowered Pradhan to pursue his long-held dream without the constraints of age. With determination and support from his family, he enrolled in an online coaching program that provided structured guidance through the complex NEET curriculum.

Overcoming Challenges

Balancing studies with family responsibilities was no easy feat for Pradhan. He faced numerous challenges while preparing for NEET, including managing household duties and navigating the demands of studying for one of India's most competitive exams. Nevertheless, his dedication and resilience shone through as he remained focused on his goal.

In 2020, after months of hard work and commitment, Pradhan successfully cleared NEET with a rank that secured him admission into VIMSAR's MBBS program. His achievement is not just personal; it serves as an inspiring reminder that age should never be an obstacle to pursuing one's dreams.

A Commitment to Service

Pradhan’s aspirations extend beyond personal fulfillment; he aims to contribute positively to society through his medical career. At VIMSAR, he plans to learn and grow in the medical field with the hope of practicing privately after completing his studies. “Whatever I would learn during these next five years, I would keep practicing privately for the rest of my life,” he stated.

His commitment reflects a deep-seated desire to serve others, which has been a driving force throughout his journey. The lessons learned from his father's medical experiences further fuel this ambition. “I am indebted to medical science,” he said, recalling how effective treatments extended his father's life.

Inspiring Future Generations

Pradhan's story resonates deeply in a world where many feel constrained by societal expectations regarding age and career choices. His journey serves as an encouraging reminder that it’s never too late to chase ambitions or pivot careers.

The National Medical Commission Act reinforces this notion by setting no upper age limit for candidates taking NEET, thus encouraging individuals from all walks of life to pursue their educational goals. Pradhan's success exemplifies how determination can break barriers and inspire others to follow suit.

A Legacy of Determination

Jay Kishore Pradhan's journey is more than just an academic achievement; it is a powerful narrative about perseverance and hope. His story encourages individuals—regardless of their age or background—to pursue their passions relentlessly.