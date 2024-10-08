The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics to John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton for their “foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks”.

Both laureates have applied principles from physics in their studies to create methods that laid the foundation for today’s advanced machine learning technologies.

“The laureates’ work has already been of the greatest benefit. In physics we use artificial neural networks in a vast range of areas, such as developing new materials with specific properties,” said Ellen Moons, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

John J. Hopfield, an American physicist, is best known for his work on associative neural networks. He developed the 'Hopfield network', a structure designed to store and reconstruct information, which became a foundational element in the study of neural networks.

Geoffrey E. Hinton, also known as the “Godfather of AI”, is a British-Canadian computer scientist and cognitive psychologist. He invented a method that allows for the independent discovery of patterns in data, which has become vital to the development of today’s large artificial neural networks.

In 2023, Hinton stepped down after spending a decade at ﻿Google﻿, where he served as VP and engineering fellow.