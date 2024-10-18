Explore Indian ingenuity in action: Join the conversation on Manorama Infosolutions' global healthtech impact

Imagine a world where cutting-edge healthcare technology, developed in the heart of small-town India, is transforming patient care on a global scale. As technology continues to revolutionise healthcare, homegrown innovators are leading the charge, driving groundbreaking advancements, reshaping how medical practices function, and improving health outcomes.

To spotlight the impact of innovation in this sector, AWS, in collaboration with AMD and YourStory, is hosting a virtual fireside chat as part of its Bharat Innovators Series. The session, titled "Empowering Global Health with Indian Ingenuity: Manorama Infosolutions' Pioneering Spirit in Healthcare Technology," will take place on October 25, 2024 at 3 pm IST.

This discussion will feature Ashvini Danigond, Founder and CEO of Manorama Infosolutions, a company that has evolved from a local healthcare technology provider in Kolhapur to a global player making significant strides in healthtech. Under her leadership, Manorama Infosolutions has expanded its reach, offering innovative solutions that are enhancing patient outcomes and streamlining medical services globally. The fireside chat will be moderated by Sunil PP, India & South Asia Lead for Education, Space, NPO, Channels & Alliances at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The session will provide attendees with insights into how cutting-edge technology is reshaping the future of healthcare, both in India and across the world. Danigond will share her inspiring journey, highlighting the hurdles she has overcome and the technological advancements her company has pioneered, which have contributed to the global healthtech ecosystem.

The fireside chat will delve into the critical role that tech solutions play in improving healthcare delivery and patient care. As technology increasingly drives innovation, this event offers a chance to explore how Indian entrepreneurs are addressing global healthcare challenges and creating a lasting impact.

AWS has been helping public sector organisations like educational institutes, edtechs, government institutions, and startups to not only migrate to cloud ecosystems but also manage legacy technologies on cloud, along with privacy, security, and data sovereignty across sectors.

The Bharat Innovator Series aims to create a dialogue between founders, innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders on a common platform to discuss technology opportunities, identify challenges, and find synergies for the future. The series features webinars, podcasts, and events that highlight the work of Indian innovators across various fields.

Whether you're passionate about healthcare, technology, or both, this is an opportunity to hear from a leader who is at the forefront of the healthtech revolution. Participants will gain valuable insights into the future of healthcare and the innovations that are shaping the sector, making it a must-attend event for those eager to learn how Indian technology is driving change on a global scale.

