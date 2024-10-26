Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Meta teams up with IndiaAI to advance open source AI innovation, R&D, skill development

The partnership will enable development of indigenous AI applications, and advance skill development in AI.

Press Trust of India9855 Stories
Meta teams up with IndiaAI to advance open source AI innovation, R&D, skill development

Saturday October 26, 2024 , 2 min Read

﻿Meta﻿ on Friday announced a strategic collaboration with 'IndiaAI' at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to drive advancement of open source AI innovation, R&D and skill development in India.

This includes the establishment of the Center for Generative AI, Shrijan at IIT Jodhpur and the launch of the 'AI for Skilling and Capacity Building' initiative, in partnership with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The partnership will enable development of indigenous AI applications, and advance skill development in AI. It would also bolster research capabilities with the aim of contributing to India's AI mission of ensuring tech sovereignty and the vision of AI solutions tailor made for India.

"Aimed at propelling the advancement of open source artificial intelligence (AI) in India, as part of its Memorandum of Understanding with the 'IndiaAI', Meta today announced a strategic collaboration with IndiaAI at the MeitY," according to a release.

Also Read
After Swiggy, Zomato launches advance order scheduling

S Krishnan, IT Secretary, said the initiative will support India's goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by equipping the youth to lead in the global AI arena, and securing India's position as a leader in technological advancement and economic growth.

"These initiatives are pivotal in creating a robust ecosystem for groundbreaking research, skill development, and open-source innovation, advancing AI technology while ensuring its responsible and ethical deployment," Krishnan said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

  • Just In
  • Meta
  • IndiaAI Mission
  • MeitY
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Skill Development