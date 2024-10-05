Mumbai Gullies: An open-world game showcasing the city's rich culture

Nikhil, the founder and CEO of GameVeon Studios, has embarked on a journey to create an open-world game that brings the vibrant city of Mumbai to life: Mumbai Gullies.

Inspired by the nostalgia of classic games and the streets of his beloved city, Mumbai Gullies aims to immerse players in a dynamic world where they can explore every corner, savor street food like vada pav and pani puri, and experience the charm of Mumbai in the 1990s.

The game promises to showcase Bollywood-style crime and drama, allowing players to step into a storyline they can control, just like a movie.

Game development: A long and intricate journey

Developing a game like Mumbai Gullies is no easy task. The project began at the end of 2020, and four years later, it is nearing completion.

As Nikhil describes, building a world-class game requires immense dedication and effort. Unlike movies, games involve multiple branching decisions, creating a storyline that can take different turns depending on players' choices.

Every dialogue and action needs to be planned for these decisions, which makes the process highly intricate and time-consuming. Additionally, extensive playtesting is essential, as new players often encounter bugs that the developers might have overlooked.

Changing the narrative of Indian game development

The game development ecosystem in India has traditionally focused on IT infrastructure, but Nikhil is doing his part to change that. He believes in giving back to the community while building his startup. He is also an active YouTuber with over 100,000 subscribers, where he shares his knowledge of game development.

This channel, which features over a thousand videos, aims to answer the questions and challenges that aspiring game developers may face, especially in the Indian context. Nikhil also emphasises the need for more educational resources and government support to strengthen the gaming industry in India.

Unique elements of Mumbai Gullies

Mumbai Gullies isn’t a mobile game; it’s designed for PC and consoles—a game for which players make time, rather than playing on-the-go. The aim is to provide a unique experience that captivates players from across the world, immersing them in Mumbai's diverse culture.

The game features activities like eating street food, exploring iconic locations, and witnessing the drama of the city’s crime-filled 90s. Nikhil hopes that the game will not only entertain but also serve as a virtual tour of the city, showcasing Mumbai on a global scale and potentially driving tourism to the country.

Fundraising and talent acquisition

Building a gaming startup in India comes with its challenges, especially in raising capital. Nikhil started his journey in 2013, and it took seven to eight years before he secured funding for GameVeon. He acknowledges that having a supportive set of investors who understand the long development cycles of games is crucial.

Another challenge is finding the right local talent to work on the project. Nikhil believes that education plays a significant role in equipping aspiring developers with the skills they need, which is why he continues to advocate for stronger educational initiatives in game development.

The responsibility of game developers

As gaming continues to grow, the topic of addiction is often discussed. Nikhil acknowledges that gaming, like any other form of entertainment, can be addictive. However, he emphasises that a clear distinction should be made between gaming and gambling, where monetary stakes are involved.

According to him, responsible gaming is about maintaining balance, and game developers have a responsibility to be mindful of the impact their games have on players.