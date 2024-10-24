India can become creator, exporter of AI tech: Jensen Huang, Mukesh Ambani at NVIDIA India Summit

India could become a creator and exporter of AI technologies, said Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA and Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries at the NVIDIA AI Summit India in Mumbai.

They said that through a partnership between NVIDIA and Reliance, the necessary infrastructure will be built in India to make this possible.

The first part of the session featured Huang sharing a forward-looking vision of computing. He emphasised that with Moore's Law reaching its limits, the future lies in accelerated computing and AI innovation.

He also detailed how NVIDIA's GPU architecture has evolved from democratising computer graphics to revolutionising AI computation with its Blackwell chip. NVIDIA is driving AI breakthroughs across industries such as quantum computing, 5G, and gene sequencing, he added.

Huang also highlighted the importance of deep learning, describing how AI is transforming the way software is written through "Software 2.0."

"Software 1.0 was coding. Now, Software 2.0 is about using ML to observe mass amounts of data, and build a universal function approximator to get the expected output. Software is written by the computer," Huang explained.

AI built in India, for the world

Joining Huang on stage, Ambani prophesied that AI could drive unprecedented growth across India’s major industries, noting that Reliance is already collaborating with NVIDIA to build AI systems that are deeply integrated with the company’s operations.

"India stands at the dawn of a new intelligence age. India can be an AI exporter, providing AI solutions to the world," said Ambani, envisioning a future where India, with its growing expertise in AI, would not only build AI solutions for its domestic market but also export these solutions to other emerging markets.

Both leaders agreed that AI infrastructure is key to realising India's AI-specific ambition. "At Jamnagar, we’re ready for a large-scale AI infrastructure," he said, referencing Reliance's gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres in the Gujarat city.

The session with Huang and Ambani set the tone for the rest of the NVIDIA AI Summit, where thousands of top developers, AI/ML pioneers, and tech industry leaders came together for an immersive experience in the world of AI innovation.

The summit focused on key trends shaping the AI/ML landscape, including the next phase of generative AI, advanced AI for enterprise, conversational workflow development, software-defined vehicles, and more.

The summit also featured hands-on workshops on a range of topics, including deep learning, app development with Large Language Models (LLMs), transformer-based Natural Language Processing, efficient LLM customisation, accelerated data science, and more.