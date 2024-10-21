Should Salman Khan apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi? Ex-girlfriend Somy Ali speaks out

Superstar Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali, who has long been out of the mainstream media spotlight, has come out to make her views public in light of the murder of politician Baba Siddiqui by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The Pakistani-American actress, who appeared in 1990s Bollywood movies including Aao Pyaar Karen and Mafia, said in an interview with India Today that she didn't want anyone getting murdered and that violence was not a solution to any problem.

She said the death threats to Salman Khan from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were "truly concerning", however, Ali added that the Bollywood actor shouldn't apologise for allegedly killing a blackbuck as he didn't know the blackbuck was worshipped in the Bishnoi community.

“Why should he apologise for something he didn’t know about? That’s like doing something inadvertently, unintentionally and being forced to apologise for it. It makes no sense. It’s not about ego," she told India Today.

Her statement comes in the light of National Congress Party leader and former Maharastra government minister Baba Siddiqui being gunned down by three assailants in Mumbai on October 12. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the assassination and a gang member wrote in a Facebook post that the murder was due to Siddiqui's ties with Salman Khan, among others.

"Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you made our brother lose his life," the gang member wrote.

Somy Ali also emphasised that she had nothing to do with Salman Khan anymore.

"I am as concerned about Salman as I am about a man walking down the street or my neighbour. I do not want to have a conversation, do not have feelings for Salman. I do not care about him, I don’t want to reunite with him," Ali said in the interview.

The former actress was rumoured to have been dating Salman Khan in the 1990s. She told Aaj Tak that Khan's engagement with Sangeeta Bijlani was called off because of their romance.

Earlier this year, Somy Ali apologised to Lawrence Bishnoi on Khan's behalf in an Instagram post. She also recently appealed to Bishnoi, who is currently in Sabarmati Central Jail, to meet her.

"Greetings, Lawrence brother. I’ve heard and seen as well that you do Zoom calls even from jail. So I want to discuss a few things with you. Please tell me how that can be done," she said in an Instagram video.

Lawrence Bishnoi has been accused of masterminding operations from behind bars. His gang has been linked to the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and had claimed responsibility for the shooting of singer Gippy Grewal due to his alleged association with Salman Khan.