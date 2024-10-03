Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 3, 2024)

Funding news

Oncare bags $1M in Seed funding

Amar Sneh and Deepak Kumar, Co-founders at Oncare

Cancer care startup Oncare has raised $1 million in a seed funding round led by Huddle Ventures. The funding round also saw participation from marquee investors such as TRTL Ventures, Cloud Capital, and DeVC.

Founded in 2023 by Deepak Kumar and Amar Sneh, Oncare has partnered with 50-100 bedded hospitals to create specialised oncology wings.

Through these collaborations, the company is reducing treatment expenses by as much as 40%. The organisation’s goal is to provide an affordable yet high-quality alternative to the costly cancer treatments that can often surpass Rs 10 lakh in corporate hospitals.

str8bat secures $3.5M in Series A funding

Sports tech company str8bat has secured $3.5 million in Series A funding. The funding round was led by ﻿Exfinity Venture Partners﻿, with Shailesh Ghorpade, Founding Managing Partner of Exfinity, who has taken the board position.

Participating investors include TRTL, Eternal Capital, and the VCats group (including Venture Catalyst and VCgrid), alongside existing investors such as Techstars and SucSEED Indovation Fund.

The company will use the capital to fuel product development, introduce new product lines, and scale its marketing efforts along with its geographic footprint.

“This investment will allow us to accelerate our growth, expand into new markets, and continue developing innovative products that help athletes at every level. Our vision is to bridge the gap between grassroots and professional players, while redefining how performance is measured and improved through accessible, data-driven technology. We have introduced a new language in cricket based on objective metrics in a game which goes back more than 300 years,” said Gagan Daga, Co-founder and CEO of str8bat.

ZEVO raises $2M in Pre-Series A funding

EV mobility platform ZEVO has secured $2 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Pegasus India Fund, BizDateUp, JIIF and a family office.

The newly acquired funds will be allocated towards deploying 5,000 electric vehicles and developing fulfilment centres across key locations. The Delhi-based firm operates a comprehensive fleet of electric vehicles, catering to delivery needs with a strong focus on operational efficiency and sustainability.

Amber Wings introduces ‘Vihaa’ Drone

Amber Wings, a drone technology provider has rolled out its newest agricultural drone, ‘Vihaa’.

Recently approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the ‘Vihaa’ aims to support the Indian farming sector by providing a quicker, efficient approach to crop management.

The drone is capable of applying fertilisers, pesticides, and various treatments up to seven times more rapidly than traditional methods, enabling farmers and businesses to save time and resources. Amber Wings is currently providing spraying services in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, with plans for further expansion in the near future.

Aon survey shows 9.5% salary increase in India for 2025

Salaries in India are projected to surge by 9.5% in 2025, compared to an actual increase of 9.3% in 2024, says a report by Aon, a global professional services firm.

The company, which announced the findings from the first phase of the 30th Annual Salary Increase and Turnover Survey 2024-25, has analysed data across 1,176 companies from over 40 industries between July and August this year.

The report further highlighted salaries across industries in India will continue to vary in 2025. with the engineering and manufacturing and retail industries projecting double-digit increases at 10 percent, followed by financial institutions at 9.9 percent.

Delhivery collaborates with Truecaller

Ecommerce logistics company ﻿Delhivery﻿has collaborated with ﻿Truecaller﻿to provide a secure and reliable communication experience for its users. By utilising Truecaller’s Customer Experience Solution, the company aims to tackle common issues like missed and rejected calls caused by trust and context concerns.

“Our strategic partnership with Truecaller is a step towards ensuring efficiency and trust for our clients and their customers. The Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution helps us provide a better experience to our customers and our delivery executives, while reducing the risks of fraud and spam,” said Kapil Bharati, CTO at Delhivery.

Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID will enhance the company’s brand recognition by displaying elements such as the company name, logo, category, and a verification tick, which will help customers identify calls from Delhivery.

Paytm deploys card machines at Krishi Mandis across Madhya Pradesh

One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), managing ﻿Paytm﻿, has deployed 800 Paytm EDC devices in 42 Krishi Mandis across Madhya Pradesh, to provide financial inclusivity and operational efficiency for traders and farmers.

A Krishi Mandi is a marketplace operated by a state’s Agricultural Marketing Board, designed to facilitate the trade of agricultural produce from farmers.

With the introduction of these devices, the time required to process agricultural sales, which previously spanned across days, has now been reduced to a few hours.

The company stated that the introduction of these devices has cut down the time needed to process agricultural sales, reducing it from days to just a few hours. It also serves multiple functions, such as enabling payments, creation of printed gate receipts, and purchase orders, which helps farmers and traders keep both digital and physical records of their transactions.

