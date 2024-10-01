US-based ride hailing platform Uber on Tuesday said that it has partnered with two-wheeler logistics fleet provider ﻿Shadowfax﻿ to power its bike taxi offering in India.

The partnership will see over two lakh two wheelers of Shadowfax powering Uber Moto. By integrating Shadowfax’s fleet, Uber aims to expand its supply pool of drivers and service coverage while improving reliability for riders seeking fast and affordable bike-sharing options for their commute.

“The integration with Shadowfax is yet another example of business model innovation that will push the boundaries further and faster to lead bike taxi growth in India. Creating a win-win strategy for all, this partnership with a third party logistics provider will materially unlock the supply of two wheelers on Uber while creating additional earning opportunities for drivers on the Shadowfax platform,” said Arnab Kumar, Director, Business Development, Uber India and South Asia.

As part of this partnership, Uber is also looking to leverage the supply pool of drivers working with Shadowfax and expand its operations into new towns where Shadowfax operates.

IPO-bound Shadowfax currently operates in over 2,500 cities and 18,000 pincodes across India. Shadowfax drivers can now access both Uber Moto rides and other deliveries, switching between deliveries and rides seamlessly while working using the Shadowfax app.

“At Shadowfax, we are committed to driving innovation and adding value for our drivers and delivery partners. Through this unique integration, we are set to become the most diversified 3PL player in India, offering the first app where all forms of earning opportunities are available. Our 'One app, all opportunities' platform will empower our partners to tap into new streams of income, whether through last-mile deliveries or mobility solutions like UberMoto,” said Praharsh Chandra, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder at Shadowfax.

Uber competes with other ride hailing platforms such as Ola Consumer and Rapido, both of which run bike-taxi offerings on their platform.