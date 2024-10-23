Will Thala play in IPL 2025?

Will Mahendra Singh Dhoni play in IPL 2025? That’s the big question in the minds of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans, as the franchise awaits confirmation on the availability of Thala.

According to CSK CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, Dhoni has not yet confirmed his availability, but Viswanathan hopes Dhoni would take part in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

“We have still no confirmation from him, though we will like him to continue playing for us. Hope he will confirm before 31st,” Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo.

With about a week to go for the October 31 deadline by which all IPL teams have to submit their list of players retained, all eyes are on Dhoni.

According to reports, Dhoni can be retained by the CSK franchise as an uncapped player, after IPL brought back a rule that permits Indian players who have retired from international cricket for five years to go into the auction as ‘uncapped’ players. The rule, which was started in 2008, had been scrapped in 2021.

Dhoni, aged 43, has had knee issues in recent times. If he is retained by CSK as an uncapped player, the franchise will have to spend Rs 4 crore from its Rs 120 crore purse.

CSK has won the IPL championship five times. It last won in 2023, equalling Mumbai Indians for winning the most IPL trophies. Thala—as Dhoni is fondly called by his fans—is an integral part of CSK and IPL history.

Amidst all this, reports have surfaced indicating the possibility of Dhoni playing in the T10 league in the UAE when he makes up his mind.