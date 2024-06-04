Drone startup Garuda Aerospace has unveiled its first exclusive drone showroom, the first of its kind in India, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The showroom has put a wide range of drones on display for visitors to purchase. The drones cater to various applications including First Person View (FPV), surveillance, videography, agriculture, inspections, and flying for passion.

According to Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace, the showroom has high-tech interactive drone simulators that provide a realistic drone flying experience through VR goggles.

“Garuda Aerospace's first drone showroom is creating revolution, with further plans for 300 pan-India to empower future drone adoption,” said Dr R Velraj, Vice Chancellor, Anna University, who inaugurated the opening ceremony along with Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, ﻿Garuda Aerospace﻿.

MS Dhoni-backed ﻿Garuda Aerospace﻿ plans to go for an initial public offering (IPO) in the next 6-8 months, the drone startup's Founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash﻿ said at YourStory's startup-tech event TechSparks 2023 last year. The company reiterated its goals to go public in its latest statement.

Velraj added that the showroom concept for industrial drones breaks tradition, increasing consumer awareness and direct sales for this technology.

“This showroom will provide a platform for consumers and businesses to experience the potential of drone technology firsthand and gain the knowledge and support they need to leverage this transformative technology. With our planned expansion to major cities across India, we aim to empower a wider audience and revolutionise the way drones are perceived and utilised in our country,” said Jayaprakash.

The company has raised a total funding of $28.3 million, with the latest Series A funding round in October 2023 led by Venture Catalysis and We Founder Circle, according to Tracxn.

The startup earlier received Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approval for manufacturing of Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) types in the small- and medium-category drones, as well as for pilot training. It has a presence in over 400 districts.

Founded in 2015, Garuda Aerospace provides B2B drone solutions across sectors. It has a fleet of over 400 drones and 500 pilots across 84 cities and is focused on building advanced drone solutions for the armed forces in collaboration with global giants in the defence and aerospace sectors.

It currently holds a 50% market share in the precision agri drone market and owns 20% of all registered drones in India.