News

Zee Entertainment Q2 net profit surges 70% to Rs 209.4 Cr

Zee Entertainment had a net profit of Rs 123 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL).

Press Trust of India9835 Stories
Friday October 18, 2024 , 1 min Read

﻿Zee Entertainment Enterprises﻿on Friday reported a jump of 70.24% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 209.4 crore in the September quarter as margins improved by effective cost management.

However, its total income declined 18.93% to Rs 2,034.4 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,509.6 crore in the corresponding quarter.

During the quarter, ZEEL's revenue from advertising was Rs 901.7 crore and Rs 969.9 crore from subscriptions.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd on Friday were trading 3.74% higher at Rs 130.45 apiece on the BSE.

