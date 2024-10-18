Zee Entertainment Q2 net profit surges 70% to Rs 209.4 Cr

﻿Zee Entertainment Enterprises﻿on Friday reported a jump of 70.24% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 209.4 crore in the September quarter as margins improved by effective cost management.

It had a net profit of Rs 123 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL).

However, its total income declined 18.93% to Rs 2,034.4 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,509.6 crore in the corresponding quarter.

During the quarter, ZEEL's revenue from advertising was Rs 901.7 crore and Rs 969.9 crore from subscriptions.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd on Friday were trading 3.74% higher at Rs 130.45 apiece on the BSE.