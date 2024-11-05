Picture this: a sunny weekend morning, a leisurely walk through the park, or a bumper-to-bumper commute where every minute feels like an hour. In moments like these, podcasts offer a refreshing escape—a way to learn, laugh, or simply relax while going about your day.

India's podcast scene has flourished in recent years, with creators catering to a wide range of interests and moods. Whether you want inspiration, financial tips, or a dose of humour, there's a podcast for everyone. Here’s a curated list of five Indian podcasts to make your weekends more engaging and enjoyable.

1. The Ranveer Show ( Beer Biceps)

Host: Ranveer Allahbadia

Genre: Self-help and motivation

Why listen: One of India’s most popular podcasts, The Ranveer Show, is a treasure trove of wisdom from some of the brightest minds in the country. Ranveer Allahbadia invites guests ranging from entrepreneurs and athletes to spiritual leaders and artists, uncovering stories of resilience, self-discovery, and success.

What makes it unique: The show’s blend of life lessons and relatable anecdotes, often rooted in Indian culture, makes it a go-to for anyone looking to better themselves or gain fresh perspectives on life.

Perfect for: Anyone seeking motivation, actionable advice, or a sneak peek into the minds of India’s top achievers.

Link to watch

2. Paisa Vaisa

Host: Anupam Gupta

Genre: Finance and personal growth

Why listen: Financial literacy made fun! Anupam Gupta’s podcast simplifies everything from saving and investing to understanding taxes, helping listeners take control of their finances. With real-life examples and expert advice, it’s a must-listen for anyone looking to make smarter money decisions.

Perfect for: Those keen to demystify personal finance without feeling overwhelmed.

Link to watch

3. Kalki Presents: My Indian Life

Host: Kalki Koechlin

Genre: Personal stories

Why listen: If you enjoy deeply personal, moving stories, Kalki Koechlin’s podcast delivers. Through the lens of young Indians navigating life’s complexities, this series explores themes like mental health, relationships, and societal expectations with honesty and heart.

Perfect for: Those who love storytelling that’s both thought-provoking and relatable.

Link to watch

4. Cyrus Says

Host: Cyrus Broacha

Genre: Comedy and talk show

Why listen: If laughter is your goal, look no further. Cyrus Broacha’s witty, irreverent commentary on everything under the sun—peppered with celebrity interviews—guarantees endless chuckles.

Perfect for: Anyone needing a dose of humour and a break from serious content.

Link to watch

5. The Musafir Stories

Host: Saif & Faiza

Genre: Travel and Culture

Why listen: This podcast takes you on a journey through the diverse landscapes, cultures, and traditions of India. Hosted by Saif and Faiza, The Musafir Stories features engaging conversations with travellers who share their unique experiences, tips, and stories from all corners of the country.

What makes it unique: The focus on storytelling and practical travel advice makes it a perfect blend of inspiration and information for avid travellers and armchair explorers alike.

Perfect for: Anyone craving adventure or looking for travel ideas in India.

Link to watch

Podcasts are the perfect companions for moments of stillness or monotony, turning downtime into time well spent. Whether you’re seeking motivation, financial wisdom, heartfelt stories, humour, or a spine-tingling thrill, these five Indian podcasts have something special to offer. Plug in, press play, and let these voices accompany you on your next weekend adventure.