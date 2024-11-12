Cox & Kings, one of the world’s oldest travel brands, is set to return under Wilson & Hughes PTE, a Singapore-based private equity and venture capital firm.

The brand Cox & Kings, along with more than 200 specialised sub-brands that were part of its portfolio, have been acquired through its Indian subsidiary.

These include Duniya Dekho – "See the World with Us", Bharat Dekho – "Discover the Wonders of India", Luxury Escapades – "Unparalleled Luxury, Unforgettable Journeys”

This acquisition, free of any prior liabilities, marks the beginning of a customer-centric transformation in the travel industry, the companies said in a statement.

The relaunch comes with the aim to redefine travel in a tech-driven era, the statement added.

“Our goal is to merge the best of tradition with forward-thinking technology. By leveraging advanced technology, AI, and data-driven insights, we’re shaping a seamless, personalised journey that aligns with the expectations of today’s travellers. Our objective extends beyond enhancing travel; it’s about reinforcing the trusted legacy that has positioned Cox & Kings as a cornerstone of the industry for generations,” said Karan Agarwal, Director of Wilson & Hughes.

The acquisition also marks Wilson & Hughes' first major entry into the travel industry. It plans to focus on four major business areas— leisure travel, business travel, specialised travel, and travel technology.

Cox & Kings, which was founded in 1758, has long been a pioneer in the travel industry, offering a diverse range of services across leisure, business, and specialised travel segments.