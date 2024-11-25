Ekart attributes 8X growth in 3 years to supply chain monetisation efforts

﻿Ekart﻿, the in-house logistics arm of ecommerce giant ﻿﻿Flipkart﻿﻿, scaled operations and recorded 8X growth over three years with its efforts to monetise its supply chain, the company said in a statement.

The fourth-party logistics supply chain company was a key logistics partner for brands including Snapdeal, Roposo, Libas, Naaptol, Sassafras, and HomeCentre during the festive season.

With a daily capacity of over 6 million shipments, the company’s last-mile network spans 98% of Indian postal codes, with over 50 million cubic feet of warehousing and a fleet of 7,000 trucks. These capabilities have enabled a 30% increase in two-day deliveries and a 40% expansion in zonal coverage for ecommerce brands in India, the company added.

While the industry is growing at a rate of 5-10% YoY, the company expanded its client base of retail and D2C brands by 10X, it reported.

“Ekart's capabilities reflect the immense potential of India’s logistics industry, and we are proud to contribute to its evolution. We remain committed to developing industry-first technologies and supply chain innovations, with a focus on driving efficiency and scalability,” said Mani Bhushan, Chief Business Officer, Ekart.

The company said that its end-to-end services, including last-mile deliveries, partial truckload and full truckload movements, and refurbishment, have led 25% of partners to adopt multiple solutions, optimising their supply chain strategies.

Ekart today, attributes over 10% of the business to E2E supply chain solutions, and it has helped brands optimise their conversions by ~3-4% and optimise supply chain costs by ~10-12%, the release read.

“At Ekart, we believe our deep understanding of overall supply chains and relentless pursuit of efficiency is a key differentiator and enabler for the brands that we serve as well as India’s logistics ecosystem as a whole. Ekart has become a reliable option for brands looking to unlock supply chain value to scale their topline via extended reach and speed and improve profitability through efficiency and lesser handshakes by working with one trusted partner for end-to-end solutions,” added Bhushan.