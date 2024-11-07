﻿Google﻿ has rolled out a range of programmes and partnerships to accelerate the growth of AI startups In India. The initiatives, announced at an AI Startups Summit in Bengaluru, will support early-stage AI founders in building, scaling, and expanding their customer base through the utilisation of Google Cloud services.

The tech giant recently introduced Emerging ISV Partner Springboard—a 12-week programme designed to fuel growth for AI startups. Participants will benefit from hands-on support in creating go-to-market assets, consultations with Google AI experts for product refinement, guidance on technical architecture best practices, and streamlined onboarding to Google Cloud Marketplace.

“Google is committed to empowering AI startups to drive innovation and growth. These initiatives demonstrate our dedication to providing critical support and resources to early-stage founders, helping them build and scale successful AI-powered businesses,” said Manish Gupta, Senior Director, Research, Google DeepMind.

During a fireside chat at the Global Google Cloud Summit, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian applauded startups leveraging AI and cloud technology.

“At Google Cloud, our mission is to support these pioneers by providing the essential tools, resources, and mentorship they need to thrive. Through strategic partnerships, tailored programs, and advanced infrastructure, we are committed to enabling businesses to scale their impact and drive the next wave of digital transformation," said Kurian.

Early-stage founders will receive enhanced support through the Google for Startups Cloud Program, which will offer $200,000 in Google Cloud credits over two years. AI-based startups will receive even greater support, receiving $350,000 in credits to address the demanding computational needs of advanced AI development, the company said in a statement.

In addition, Google has collaborated with Y Combinator to provide exclusive access to NVIDIA H100 GPUs and Google Cloud TPUs, along with cloud credits, support, and mentorship for its Summer 2024 group of AI-focused startups.

Furthermore, the tech giant is also joining forces with early-stage accelerators and incubators such as 500, StartX, and Berkeley Skydeck to provide early-stage founders with a special package, including Google Cloud credits, expert advice, and technical workshops

Earlier, the California-headquartered firm also announced the launch of Startup School: GenAI, a four-week training programme designed to help startups leverage AI.