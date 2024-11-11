"DM me": How Deepinder Goyal offered an X user a Zomato job

A Bengaluru-based professional found himself in luck when Zomato Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal offered him a job in a post on X.

Bhanu, who only goes by his first name on X, shared his thoughts on Zomato's new feature, Food Rescue.

The feature aims to cut down on food wastage by offering customers "unbeatable" prices on orders that were cancelled by other consumers. The company sees around 4 lakh orders being cancelled every month, and through the initiative, the company would make these cancelled orders available in untampered packaging to other customers for a short period to ensure their freshness.

Bhanu, while lauding the initiative, offered four suggestions to the food delivery company on the new initiative.

He wrote, "1.should not be applicable to COD

2.Cancellation should not be allowed if the delivery reaches 500 m to the delivery point

3.Chances of 2 idiots sharing meals ordering and cancelling at the same time getting a discount place

4.< two cancellations are allowed/ month."

Goyal replied to Bhanu's post on X, stating that some of these measures were already in place. He further offered his words of appreciation to Bhanu for his constructive inputs and offered to work with him.

"All this and more already in place. Good thinking, btw. Who are you and what do you do? Would love to know you more, and see if we can work together?" the Zomato founder replied.

Bhanu revealed that he was working as a product manager in a startup company and that he regularly keeps giving suggestions to reduce Blinkit's negative impact and improve service delivery.

The Zomato CEO recently revealed that he is closely involved when it comes to hiring and also handles entry-level recruitment.

“I'm also the HR guy in the organisation and that takes most of the time. HR, top level, building the top layer, or even the bottom layer. So, I am always recruiting, mentoring people and coaching people,” he told Moneycontrol.

Deepinder Goyal also places emphasis on hiring people who are not looking for a job. During an appearance on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast The Ranveer Show last year, Goyal said he looks at approaching talent working at mid to senior levels in other companies, and can take 8-12 months to hire them.

"The kind of workforce that we hire is very different. Ideally, we don’t hire people who are looking for jobs, because the kind of people we need, they don’t search for jobs,” he had said.