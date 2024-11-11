Indian students can still get Canada visa despite end of SDS programme. Here's how

Canada recently announced the end of the Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa programme, which allowed international students, including Indians, quicker processing for their visas.

It enabled students from 14 countries who met specific requirements—such as proving financial stability, having strong English or French language skills, and securing admission to a Canadian university—to get their visa processing expedited and receive it within 20 days.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had earlier said on social media, “We're granting 35 per cent fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number's going down by another 10 per cent.”

Indians have been the largest beneficiaries under the SDS programme. According to Canadian estimates, 60% of the 4 lakh Indian students who sought a Canadian student visa in 2023 applied under the SDS programme.

However, Indian students can still apply to study in Canadian educational institutions through the regular permit category, which can take a little longer. Students need to secure admission and an acceptance letter from a Canadian institution recognised by the government.

Students need to fill out the ‘Application for a Study Permit Made Outside of Canada’ (IMM 1294) form with all the necessary details, and pay an application for CAD 90, or Rs 9,000. They also need to provide fingerprints and photographs at a visa application centre.

The regular permit is more affordable for students as they are not required to pay the full one-year tuition fee upfront but for only six months of tuition and show they have sufficient funds to cover their living expenses.

Students will also need to obtain IELTS and TOEFL scores. They need to show that they can financially support themselves during their studies and may need to start the process early to meet academic deadlines.

The Canadian government has assured students that they can use Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) as proof of financial support when applying through the regular permit process.