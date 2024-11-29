NASSCOM launches Developer’s Playbook for Responsible AI in India

The NASSCOM Responsible AI Hub, in collaboration with law firm Anand & Anand, has launched The Developer’s Playbook for Responsible AI in India—a framework to assist developers to identify and mitigate risks associated with the development, deployment, and use of artificial intelligence.

The playbook was launched at the inaugural edition of Confluence for Responsible Intelligence (RICON) in Delhi. Recognising the challenges developers face in navigating the complex space of AI risk management, the playbook serves as a guide to promote responsible AI.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, and CEO, IndiaAI Mission, said at the conference, “The playbook equips innovators with the guidance they need to identify potential risks, align with best practices, and adopt responsible AI methodologies while allowing for evolving approaches towards AI development and deployment. Aligned with the IndiaAI Mission’s Safe and Trusted AI pillar, the playbook seeks to harmonise public and private sector risk management frameworks, offering a path that integrates ethics into the fabric of AI development.”

The new framework has also been reviewed and validated by a group of Indian and international experts and stakeholders across industry, government, academia, and civil society, said the company in a statement.

Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, NASSCOM added that the playbook offers a practical framework for developers to align their practices with the principles of responsible AI.

This framework is crucial, especially as GenAI funding in India is at an all-time high with India witnessing a sixfold increase in quarterly investments in Q2 FY25, according to the company's latest report.

Key findings from NASSCOM’s ‘Generative AI Tracker: Tech Industry Activity in Q2FY2025’ reveal funding activity surging in the period under review, recording 20 funding rounds and signalling a strong rebound from Q1.