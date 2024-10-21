Prevent cancer naturally with these 7 science-backed habits

The recent revelation from the Karnataka government has sent shockwaves through the community: they detected cancer-causing artificial colours like Allura Red and Tartrazine in 12 of 235 cake samples. With the alarming potential for cellular damage and an increased cancer risk from these substances, it’s a wake-up call for all of us!

In a world where cancer remains a leading health concern, the quest for prevention has never been more crucial. Dr. Thomas Seyfried, a pioneering cancer researcher with 30 years of experience has shared valuable insights that blend science with actionable lifestyle choices.

Imagine a life where simple daily habits can significantly reduce your risk of cancer—sounds empowering, right? Here are 7 essential tips from Dr. Seyfried that can help you take charge of your health and potentially safeguard against cancer.

7 key tips to prevent cancer

1. Keep stable blood sugar levels

One of the primary insights given by Dr. Seyfried is the link between cancer and elevated blood sugar levels. High glucose can fuel the growth of cancer cells, which often thrive on sugar.

So, to maintain stable blood sugar levels, focus on a diet rich in whole foods, such as vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Also, limiting processed foods and sugars can help avoid spikes in glucose, contributing to overall health and reducing cancer risk.

2. Try out a ketogenic diet

Dr. Seyfried advocates for the ketogenic diet, which is low in carbohydrates and high in healthy fats. This dietary approach aims to shift the body’s metabolism from glucose-based energy to ketones, which can starve cancer cells of their preferred fuel source.

By significantly reducing carbohydrate intake, the ketogenic diet may help inhibit the growth of tumours and support overall metabolic health. However, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes, especially for those with underlying health conditions.

3. Cut down on high-inflammation foods

Chronic inflammation has been linked to various types of cancer, arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, and other diseases. This is why it is crucial to adopt a diet to avoid foods that cause inflammation.

Dr. Thomas Seyfried suggests incorporating meals rich in antioxidants, such as blueberries, leafy greens, nuts and fatty fish, which can combat inflammation. Additionally, reducing the consumption of processed foods and sugars can help reduce inflammatory responses in the body.

4. Do intermittent fasting

Fasting has recently garnered attention for its potential health benefits, including cancer prevention. Dr. Thomas highlights that intermittent fasting can help lower insulin levels, reduce inflammation, and enhance cellular repair processes.

By allowing the body to rest from constant digestion, fasting encourages autophagy, a process where the body cleans out damaged cells, potentially reducing the risk of cancer. It's essential to approach fasting mindfully and consult a healthcare provider to determine the best method for individual needs.

5. Lower your stress

Chronic stress can have detrimental effects on the body, including a weakened immune system and increased inflammation. In a fast-paced life, stress management is very crucial for cancer prevention.

You can use techniques such as meditation, yoga, and deep-breathing exercises can help mitigate stress levels. Another way to relieve stress is by engaging in hobbies and spending time with loved ones. This can be very helpful in promoting emotional well-being and fostering a healthier lifestyle.

6. Make sleep your priority

With workload and distracting smartphones, sleep has taken a backseat for most individuals. However, quality sleep is vital for overall health and well-being, and it plays a critical role in cancer prevention. According to Dr. Thomas, restorative sleep aids in cellular repair and immune function.

So, try to aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Establish a consistent sleep schedule and create a relaxing bedtime routine to improve the quality of your bedtime. Most importantly, avoiding watching your screen and caffeine before bed can further enhance sleep quality.

7. Make exercising your best friend

Physical activity is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of cancer. Dr. Thomas encourages regular exercise to maintain a healthy weight, improve blood sugar levels, and reduce inflammation.

Finding enjoyable activities, whether it’s walking, cycling, or swimming, can make it easier to stay active and incorporate exercise into daily life. Remember you are just one walk away from a healthier life!

The takeaway

Incorporating these important 7 tips from Dr. Thomas Seyfried can significantly contribute to cancer prevention and overall health. By making informed lifestyle choices, individuals can empower themselves in the fight against cancer and enhance their quality of life. Always consult with healthcare professionals when making significant lifestyle changes, as personalised guidance is key to achieving optimal health. Stay healthy!