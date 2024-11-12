Brands
News

NSE, Zomato ink pact to empower delivery partners with financial literacy

The partnership aims to launch an extensive financial literacy and investor awareness drive for Zomato's delivery partners, impacting the lives of over 50,000 gig workers across India.

Press Trust of India9901 Stories
Tuesday November 12, 2024 , 2 min Read

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with online food delivery platform Zomato to promote financial literacy and investor awareness programmes among the gig economy workers.

This partnership aims to launch an extensive financial literacy and investor awareness drive, specifically designed for Zomato's delivery partners, impacting the lives of over 50,000 gig workers across the country, NSE said in a statement.

As a part of the pact, fundamental aspects of personal finance management and the basics of investing will be covered. Topics will include budgeting, saving, investing, debt management, and insurance, among others.

To ensure accessibility and inclusivity, the programme will be conducted in multiple regional languages, catering to a diverse audience among the gig workforce.

"This partnership with Zomato is a significant step in expanding our outreach to a critical segment of the workforce that drives the digital economy. By equipping delivery partners with financial skills, we aim to contribute to their financial independence and overall financial well-being," Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, said.

Rakesh Ranjan, CEO of Food Delivery, Zomato, said, this programme has been curated to suit delivery partners' needs to equip them with the right knowledge and skill-set to become financially independent. "Over 2,000 delivery partners have already taken a step toward financial literacy, and we're looking forward to scaling this further in the next few months."

Earlier the food delivery and quick commerce giant launched food rescue, a feature that allows nearby customers to claim cancelled orders, Zomato Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a post on LinkedIn. 

Zomato doesn’t offer refunds on cancelled orders. To combat food wastage, the cancelled orders will pop up for nearby customers on their homepage. The company said users can grab these orders at an "unbeatable price," in their original untampered packaging, and receive them in just minutes. 

(The copy was updated with additional inputs)

Edited by Suman Singh

  • Just In
  • Zomato
  • food deliveries
  • NSE