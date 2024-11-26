Ola Electric launches S1 Z, Gig range of e-scooters with reusable batteries

﻿Ola Electric﻿ has launched its S1 and Gig range of electric scooters, founder Bhavish Aggarwal announced on social media platform X.

The EV maker is offering two models under each range, S1 Z and S1 Z+, and Gig & Gig+. Customers can reserve a product for Rs 499. According to the post, while the reservations are currently open, deliveries are set to begin in April 2025.

“With the launch of the Ola Gig and S1 Z range of scooters, we will further accelerate EV adoption, catering to a wide range of personal and commercial use cases with affordability, reliability, and safety as the core pillars. The new range of our scooters also features portable batteries that can double up as an inverter using the Ola PowerPod and power home appliances allowing for more efficient use of our batteries,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ola Electric, in a statement.

Both Ola S1 Z and S1 Z+, priced at Rs 59,999 and Rs 64,999, respectively, have dual batteries with a capacity of 1.5 kWh each. They offer a top speed of 70 kmph and a certified range of 75 km (total 146 km).

The Ola Gig, with a battery capacity of 1.5 kWh, top speed of 25 kmph, and certified range of 112 km, is priced at 39,999. This is designed for gig workers travelling shorter distances.

Ola Gig+ also caters to gig workers travelling longer distances with heavier payloads. It has a dual battery capacity and a certified range of 81/157 km, 45 kmph top speed, and is priced at Rs 49,999.

The company also announced the Ola PowerPod. Described as a “versatile and reliable power source,” Ola’s portable battery can double as an inverter to power small household appliances, lights, fans, and other essential devices, the company said.

The PowerPod, priced at Rs 9,999, has a maximum output of 500W.

(Disclaimer: Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, is an independent director in Ola Electric.)