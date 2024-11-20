National, 19th November, 2024: PhonePe, today announced that it has hit 6.4 Million ratings on the Apple App Store in India with an average rating of 4.7 stars. This makes PhonePe the first Indian company to surpass the likes of YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp to become the top rated app in volume of ratings on the iOS App Store in the country. This phenomenal achievement comes on the back of superior user interface and experience (UX & UI), highest transaction success rates, speed of transactions and strong preference for the PhonePe platform among millions of its users.

Commenting on this remarkable milestone, Rahul Chari, Co-founder & CTO, PhonePe said ''We are thrilled to have crossed this exceptional rating on the App Store and are grateful that so many of our users love the PhonePe iOS App and continue to repose their trust in our services. We pride ourselves on being a tech-first platform and if there is one thing about PhonePe that resonates with all our 575+ million users, it is the simplicity and reliability of the app. We also continuously strive to ensure that our iOS and Android apps maintain feature parity, providing a seamless experience across both platforms. As part of this endeavor, we frequently upgrade to the latest technology stacks such as SwiftUI on iOS, ensuring our users benefit from the most latest technology available. This milestone also reflects our constant focus on innovation at scale and is made possible by the amazing talent at PhonePe.”

PhonePe was the first non-banking UPI app to be launched in August 2016. In a short span of time, the company has established itself as the leader in the digital payments space and revolutionized payments, making financial inclusion possible for millions of Indians spread across 99% of the postal codes in the country. The company also recently released its first-ever annual report, providing a comprehensive overview of the company's vision, strategy, governance, and financial performance while highlighting its commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions for a billion+ Indians.

About PhonePe Group:

PhonePe Group is India’s leading fintech company. Its flagship product, the PhonePe digital payments app, was launched in Aug 2016. In just 8 years, the company has scaled rapidly to become India’s leading consumer payments app with 575+ million registered users and a digital payments acceptance network of 40+ million merchants. PhonePe also processes over 300+ million daily transactions with an annualized Total Payment Value (TPV) of USD 1.8+ Trillion.

On the back of its leadership in digital payments, PhonePe Group has expanded into financial services (Insurance, Lending, Wealth) as well as new consumer tech businesses (Pincode - hyperlocal e-commerce and Indus App Store - India's first localized App Store). PhonePe Group is an India headquartered technology company with a portfolio of businesses aligned with the company's vision to offer every Indian an equal opportunity to accelerate their progress by unlocking the flow of money and access to services.

