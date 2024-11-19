Shemaroo Entertainment has announced a strategic partnership with PWR Chain, an advanced Layer 0 blockchain infrastructure. Through this alliance, PWR Chain becomes the official blockchain partner for ShemarooVerse, Shemaroo Entertainment's immersive platform set to deliver next-generation immersive content.

With an expansive digital footprint across more than 50 content channels on YouTube, Shemaroo Entertainment has over 200 million subscribers and garners 100 million views daily across diverse categories, including Bollywood, regional, television, devotional, and children's entertainment. ShemarooVerse will leverage PWR Chain's high-speed, decentralised infrastructure to create an immersive, interactive digital experience for audiences in India and beyond.

As Shemaroo Entertainment transitions its expansive IP portfolio onto the blockchain, PWR Chain's infrastructure offers creators unique opportunities to monetise their content through tokenisation and digital collectibles, a pivotal innovation in India's content landscape.

The advanced interoperability and scalability of PWR Chain enables ShemarooVerse to leverage PWR Chain's developer-friendly design, the first blockchain that allows deploying full software applications in traditional coding languages. By leveraging PWR Chain's instant finality and quantum-resistant security, ShemarooVerse offers users a secure, dynamic, and immersive digital space for engagement with Shemaroo's content.

"Partnering with PWR Chain marks a transformative leap in digital engagement for Shemaroo Entertainment. ShemarooVerse will benefit from the speed, scalability, and sustainability of PWR Chain's blockchain infrastructure, offering audiences a more immersive, secure entertainment experience. We are thrilled to bring ShemarooVerse to life in a way that resonates with the evolving preferences of digital consumers," said Arghya Chakravarty, COO of Shemaroo Entertainment.

"Shemaroo Entertainment's leadership in Indian entertainment provides an ideal platform to demonstrate PWR Chain's high-performance, eco-friendly blockchain technology. This partnership underscores the potential of blockchain for enhancing digital experiences," said Melanie Mohr, CEO at PWR Labs.