Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 6, 2024)

Funding news

MOOEV raises Rs 4 Cr in a seed round led by Bizdateup

MOOEV Technologies, an EV startup focused on sustainable heavy-duty transport in India, has raised Rs 4 crore in seed funding led by Bizdateup with key investors Inflection Point Ventures and Spectrum Impact.

The funds will help MOOEV deploy 15 electric heavy-duty trucks, initially for the cement industry, and establish essential charging infrastructure. By offering an EV Fleet-as-a-Service model, MOOEV aims to meet industrial logistics demands while reducing emissions.

MOOEV is also building partnerships with five corporate groups for logistics support and plans to expand its EV Charge-as-a-Service offerings.

Heliware raises Rs 4 Cr led by JIIF

JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF), an angel network and incubator, has led a Rs 4 crore (approx. $0.5 million) pre-Series A funding round for Heliware, a geospatial platform.

This investment, joined by notable backers TiE and Vatvistaar Ventures, will support the launch of Heliware's upcoming products, Bhumi Maps and Bhumi Builder, designed to empower users in geospatial analysis and software development.

Founded in 2018 by Rajan Srivastav, Heliware specialises in geospatial analytics, modeling, simulation, and visualization, serving industries like defence, solar, construction, and urban planning.

With a no-code platform, Heliware aims to make advanced geospatial technology accessible, supporting smart cities, infrastructure, and renewable energy sectors. Its robust client base includes over 100 companies across five countries.

Other news

Paytm rolls out UPI statement downloads in PDF, for convenient expense and tax tracking

Paytm has introduced a UPI statement download feature, allowing users to access and download transaction records for specific date ranges or financial years in PDF format, with Excel support coming soon.

Located in the "Balance & History" section, this service enables users to review spending, manage expenses, and simplify tax filing by providing detailed records of transaction amounts, recipient details, and timestamps.

This new feature meets the needs of users seeking improved transparency and efficiency in digital financial management. It benefits not only individuals for budgeting and expense tracking but also assists Chartered Accountants and tax professionals in filing and reviewing transactions more effectively.

Lockton hires Neha Sharma as Senior Director of People & Culture

Lockton has appointed Neha Sharma as Senior Director–People & Culture for its India operations, enhancing its leadership team to support growth and foster a positive work environment. With over 17 years of HR experience across various industries, Neha brings a wealth of knowledge in talent acquisition, organizational development, and strategic workforce planning.

Her career includes awards such as India’s 50 Best HR Leaders and a place on WAH Story’s 40 Under 40 list, highlighting her achievements in HR transformation and diversity initiatives.

In her role, Neha will work closely with Dr Sandeep Dadia, Lockton India’s CEO, to align HR strategy with business goals, focusing on nurturing talent, promoting an inclusive culture, and driving innovation. Her experience at companies like Sanderson, TrueBlue Inc., and Yatra Online has equipped her with the expertise needed to lead Lockton's HR initiatives as it continues to expand in India.

Lockton, as the largest privately held insurance brokerage, prides itself on independence, allowing its 12,500+ associates across over 150 countries to prioritize client needs.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)