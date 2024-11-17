Sustainability, health, ecosystems: test your business creativity with Edition 162 of our weekly quiz!

Lateral Sparks, the weekly quiz from YourStory, tests your domain knowledge, business acumen, and lateral thinking skills (see the previous edition here). In this 162nd edition of the quiz, we present issues tackled by real-life entrepreneurs in their startup journeys.

What would you do if you were in their shoes? At the end of the quiz, you will find out what the entrepreneurs and innovators themselves actually did. Would you do things differently?

Check out YourStory’s Book Review section as well, with takeaways from over 355 titles on creativity and entrepreneurship, and our weekend PhotoSparks section on creativity in the arts.

Also Read Helping HIV patients to decolonising therapy: 10 social stories of change and impact

Q1: Driver safety

Driver errors, careless driving habits, and malfunctioning vehicles are causes of a number of traffic accidents. How can technology help improve vehicle safety on roads?

Q2: Digital payment

The use of QR codes has helped speed up and simplify the deployment of real-time payment solutions. What else can smoothen digital payment activities, especially for busy merchants?

Also Read Cracking the code: These Indian women aced the game of technology in 2023

Q3: Mobility solutions

People with physical impairments face serious challenges due to reduced mobility. Accessibility systems and policy support are often lacking. How can life be improved for mobility-challenged citizens?

Q4: Crafts and livelihood

Skills in knitting and crocheting are present in many rural communities, but are, unfortunately, not well harnessed for market opportunities. How can these skills be tapped to empower communities and provide livelihood?

Q5: Storytelling

Storytelling is a powerful vehicle of communication, but many people with compelling stories lack the means and capacity to reach large audiences. Where is the entrepreneurial opportunity here?

Answers!

Congratulations on having come this far! But there’s more to come – answers to these five questions (below), as well as links to articles with more details on the entrepreneurs’ solutions. Happy reading, happy learning – and happy creating!

A1: Driver safety

To improve vehicle safety, Sumedh Badve and Swastid Badve launched Starkenn Technologies in 2022. The Pune-based startup has developed Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology which helps reduce human error.

It uses sensors and cameras to monitor the vehicle’s environment and assist the driver via AI, ML and edge technology. Read more here about its offerings like Brake-Safe (collision mitigation), Attention (driver monitoring), and Stark-I (fleet management) for government and fleet customers.

A2: Digital payment

“Together, soundboxes and QR codes offer seamless, real-time payment confirmations, which makes them indispensable resources for merchants,” observes Deepak Chand Thakur, Co-founder of payment solutions firm NPST.

“Instead of standalone QRs, merchants increasingly prefer QR paired with soundboxes, as instant and reliable payment confirmations are essential — particularly for those with high foot traffic,” he adds. Read more here about how this combination provides an additional level of security by diminishing the possibility of non-payments and fraud at checkout.

Also Read Top 10 books of 2023 for entrepreneurs

A3: Mobility solutions

Sminu Jindal, Founder of Svayam, saw first-hand the limitations faced by millions of mobility-challenged citizens like herself. Svayam is dedicated to creating inclusive spaces via effective design and planning.

Her organisation addresses common errors such as ramps lacking railings or correct gradients, and promotes Accessible Family Toilets in rural areas. Read more here about her inspiring work in policy engagement for inclusive support.

A4: Crafts and livelihood

Founded by Pratibha Krishnaiah, Himalayan Blooms empowers women in Uttarakhand to use their knitting and crocheting skills to earn an income and become financially independent. Their products have been sold at events like Sunday Soul Sante in Bengaluru, and to overseas customers.

In the past 10 years, over 40 villages in the Kumaon region have become part of this social enterprise. Read more here about the product range which includes cotton apparel, summer and winter dresses, and crocheted toys.

A5: Storytelling

Founded by Kopal Khanna, Tape A Tale has become a leading platform for storytellers, poets, and writers. It provides a space where they can be authentic and even vulnerable without fear of judgement.

In addition to the video platform, it offers curation and promotional services as well as activities in physical spaces such as living rooms, comedy events, and open mic sessions. Read more here about how it organises 40 events a month across 26 cities in India, and has also expanded to Australia and the UK.

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).