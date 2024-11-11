This Pune startup is improving vehicle safety through ADAS technology

India has one of the highest rates of road traffic fatalities globally, with over 150,000 deaths annually, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Poor infrastructure, driver behaviour, and inadequate law enforcement are some of the contributing factors for the high rate of traffic deaths in India.

To improve vehicle safety on Indian roads, brothers Sumedh Badve and Swastid Badve started Starkenn technologies in 2022. The Pune-based startup specialises in producing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology, which is designed to improve vehicle safety on Indian roads by reducing human error and providing real-time data. It uses sensors and cameras to monitor the vehicle’s environment and assist the driver.

Apart from this, the company aims to address critical adoption challenges in India, including cost, training, and system compatibility.

“No pre-existing tech base for ADAS solutions was there in India. Further, Indian consumers had limited knowledge about the technology,” states Sumedh.

Prior to starting ﻿Starkenn Technologies﻿, the brothers were part of Belrise Industries, an automotive manufacturing company, which also happens to be their family business.

Product line

The startup leverages a combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), embedded systems, hardware design, software development, and Internet of Things (IoT) to create cutting-edge ADAS products.

“All of our products are designed and built in-house, ensuring quality and integration,” claims the founders.

Some of its key offerings include Brake-Safe, a collision mitigation system; Attention, a driver monitoring system; and Stark-I, a fleet management software. These solutions have been deployed in over 2,500 vehicles to date.

Sumedh says, Starkenn’s embedded systems offer real-time processing capabilities, enabling vehicles to execute complex safety algorithms efficiently. The technology helps drivers stay alert and make decisions. Starkenn’s Brake Safe also intervenes if it senses the driver is not taking decision to prevent collision, he adds.

“Our technology will play a major role in preventing accidents and also to reduce the severity of them in most cases. Through our driver monitoring and alcohol detection system, we help fleet managers and owners to make sure the driver is in condition to drive at all time. Our system does not let the vehicle start if it detects alcohol,” adds Swastid.

“To date, we have sold over 700 units, serving industries such as mining, commercial vehicles, and passenger vehicles,” says the founders. The startup currently has a manufacturing facility is in Pune.

Recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Startup India Initiative, Starkenn has developed a range of products for both government and commercial sectors.

“300+ vehicles have deployed our tech,” says Swastid.

Speaking about challenges, Sumedh says, developing full proof tech from ground up for unique Indian driving conditions and making robust products so that they can be deployed safely in vehicles were some of the initial challenges.

Starkenn Technologies is competing with some well-established players like LocoNav, Fleetx, Samsara, and Mobileye in the automotive space.

Business model and way ahead

Backed by Belrise Industries, the startup generates 40% of its revenue from subscription services, primarily through its advanced driver monitoring system, Stark I. Government tenders account for 30%, with ADAS solutions like Starkenn Safe for mining and heavy earth equipment traders.

B2C sales contribute 20%, focussing on fleet owners and the commercial vehicle market, while collaborations with OEMs make up the remaining 10% of revenue.

The company has clocked overall revenue of Rs 5 crore, and its turnover in previous two financial years was Rs 2 crore.

Some of its prominent clients in the mining industry include NSIPL and Triveni Mines. In the fleet industry, Starkenn has established partnerships with Swami Raj and Belrise Industries.

Speaking about future plan, Swastid says, “Having established a strong presence in the mining industry, we now plan to expand our reach by collaborating with commercial fleet owners, OEMs, and the logistics industry.”

“Our goal is to position Starkenn as a leading indigenous ADAS provider in the Indian market, making a significant impact across these sectors,” he adds.

The startup was part of YourStory’s Tech30 list of most promising startups of 2024. The list was unveiled at TechSparks Bengaluru 2024.