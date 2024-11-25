Top 5 TWS Earbuds Under INR 4,000: Your Gateway to Premium Sound in 2024

The TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds market has been on a roll, delivering cutting-edge features at prices that no longer make your wallet wince. With advancements like active noise cancellation, Hi-Res audio, and marathon battery lives now within reach of budget-conscious buyers, 2024 is truly the year to upgrade your audio game.

In this guide, we’ll explore the top 5 TWS earbuds under INR 4,000, combining the best of tech innovation with unmatched affordability. These earbuds don’t just deliver sound—they bring life to your tunes, ensuring every beat, lyric, and note hits just right. Let’s uncover the gems that make listening a true pleasure, without blowing a hole in your budget!

1. QCY MeloBuds Pro

The QCY MeloBuds Pro stands out as a feature-rich option in the budget segment. Equipped with adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) capable of reducing noise by up to 46dB, these earbuds ensure an immersive listening experience. The inclusion of the LDAC codec and Hi-Res Audio certification guarantees superior sound quality, delivering crisp highs and deep lows. With Bluetooth 5.3, users can expect a stable connection and efficient power consumption. The MeloBuds Pro offers up to 34 hours of total playtime with the charging case, making them ideal for extended use.

Customer Reviews: Users have praised the MeloBuds Pro for its effective noise cancellation and robust sound quality, noting that it offers features typically found in higher-priced models.

Prime Features:

Adaptive Hybrid ANC up to 46dB

LDAC codec with Hi-Res Audio certification

Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

Up to 34 hours of total playtime

Customisable EQ via the companion app

2. CMF Buds Pro

A product of Nothing's sub-brand CMF, the Buds Pro delivers impressive performance at an affordable price. Featuring active noise cancellation up to 45dB, these earbuds effectively minimise ambient sounds. The 11mm dynamic drivers ensure rich and balanced audio output. With an IP54 rating, they are resistant to dust and water splashes, making them suitable for various environments. The Buds Pro offers up to 39 hours of total playtime, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day.

Customer Reviews: Users appreciate the Buds Pro for their sleek design and effective noise cancellation, highlighting their value for money.

Prime Features:

Active Noise Cancellation up to 45dB

11mm dynamic drivers

IP54 dust and water resistance

Up to 39 hours of total playtime

Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

3. EarFun Air Pro 2

The EarFun Air Pro 2 offers a compelling mix of features and performance. With hybrid active noise cancellation, these earbuds effectively reduce ambient noise. The 10mm composite dynamic drivers deliver clear and balanced sound. Bluetooth 5.2 ensures a stable connection, and the earbuds provide up to 34 hours of total playtime with the charging case. The IPX5 rating makes them resistant to sweat and light rain, suitable for workouts and daily commutes.

Customer Reviews: Users commend the Air Pro 2 for their comfortable fit and impressive sound quality, noting that it offers excellent value in their price range.

Prime Features:

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

10mm composite dynamic drivers

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Up to 34 hours of total playtime

IPX5 water resistance

4. OnePlus Nord Buds 3

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 offers a balanced mix of features and affordability. Equipped with 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers, they deliver rich bass and clear vocals. While they don't feature active noise cancellation, the snug fit provides decent passive isolation. With Bluetooth 5.2, users can expect a stable connection, and the earbuds offer up to 30 hours of total playtime with the charging case. The IP55 rating ensures resistance to dust and water, making them suitable for various activities.

Customer Reviews: Users highlight the Nord Buds 3 for their comfortable fit and punchy sound, considering them a solid choice for everyday use.

Prime Features:

12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Up to 30 hours of total playtime

IP55 dust and water resistance

Quick charging support (10 minutes for 5 hours of playtime)

5. Moondrop Space

Moondrop, known for its audiophile-grade products, offers Space earbuds that cater to discerning listeners. These earbuds feature a balanced armature driver setup, delivering detailed and accurate sound reproduction. While they lack active noise cancellation, their passive isolation is commendable. The Space earbuds provide up to 24 hours of total playtime and come with a sleek charging case.

Customer Reviews: Audiophiles appreciate the Space earbuds for their precise sound signature and build quality, making them a favorite among purists.

Prime Features:

Balanced armature drivers

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Up to 24 hours of total playtime

Ergonomic design for a comfortable fit

Pro Tips for Buying TWS Earbuds

Best Time to Buy:

November-end and December often bring incredible discounts, courtesy of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and year-end sales. Platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart are hotspots for slashed prices during this period.

Where to Look for Deals:

Amazon India: Often offers bundle deals, exchange discounts, and additional perks with bank cards.

Often offers bundle deals, exchange discounts, and additional perks with bank cards. Flipkart: Known for festive promotions and exclusive product launches.

Known for festive promotions and exclusive product launches. Official Brand Websites: Occasionally host flash sales and loyalty discounts.

Customer Reviews and Research:

Rely on verified buyers' reviews on Amazon and Flipkart for genuine insights.

Check YouTube channels like Venom Tech and Picky Audio for in-depth unboxings and sound tests.

Key Factors to Consider When Choosing TWS Earbuds