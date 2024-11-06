Kamala Harris may not have won the US presidential elections, but there is another Indian connection to the White House.

After Republican Donald Trump declared victory in the presidential race, he lauded his running mate JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance for their contributions in the election campaign.

Addressing a gathering at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, Trump said, “Now I can say Vice President-elect of the United States, JD Vance, and his absolutely remarkable and beautiful wife, Usha Vance.”

With Vance set to become the Vice President of the United States, his wife Usha will be the Second Lady.

Indian-American lawyer Usha Chilukuri Vance shot to the limelight when Trump announced Vance as his running mate. Usha, 38, was seen constantly by her husband’s side during the final weeks of the election campaign.

Usha, who is the daughter of Indian immigrants, grew up in a suburb in San Diego. She did her bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University, before pursuing a master of philosophy from the University of Cambridge. She also studied law at Yale Law School, where is said to have met Vance.

The couple got married ten years ago and have three children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

Usha is credited to have aided Vance in shaping his thoughts and views on the social struggles of rural America.

Her journey in the legal field includes impressive stints at Supreme Court of the United States; Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP; and United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Vadluru, a village in Andhra Pradesh, is the ancestral home of Usha.

Feature image (L to R): Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson with Usha Vance and JD Vance. Image credit: x.com/JDVance