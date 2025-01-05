Chitra Santhe kicks off 22nd edition of annual art fair in Bengaluru

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 830 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

With 19 galleries and a crafts courtyard, Bengaluru’s Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath is a popular hub for arts and culture in the city. One of its spectacular annual activities is Chitra Santhe, regarded as one of India’s largest street celebrations of art.

Banani Kundu

The fair is held on the first Sunday of January each year, kicking off the arts calendar in style. Last year’s edition was dedicated to the achievements of Indian scientists in space research and related activities (see our coverage of the previous ten editions of Chitra Santhe here, from 2015 onwards).

In this photo essay, we showcase the diverse artworks from creators across the country. We follow up in forthcoming articles with artist insights on creativity, festival impact on artists and audiences, and their future initiatives.

The theme of Chitra Santhe 2025 is Protecting Women: A Shared Responsibility, addressing the rights of women and girls. The aim is to raise awareness about pressing social issues such as child marriage and female foeticide.

More than 1,500 artists from 22 states across India are participating this year. The entire stretch of Kumara Krupa Road is closed to traffic for the day, with artist displays featured on both sides of the main road and adjacent alleys.

Parking concerns are reduced thanks to feeder buses operated by BMTC from key metro stations. There is also provision for an online gallery with ten artworks per exhibitor, bringing the creative showcase to a larger audience outside Karnataka.

The 2024 edition reportedly drew over three lakh viewers to see and buy artworks. The fair also features live caricatures, face painting, dance performances, and plays.

It is encouraging to see the works of established as well as emerging artists, including students at the festival. The youthful volunteers also did a commendable job of helping run the event.

In this photo essay, we feature some of the diverse artworks on display, which include glass paintings, oil, watercolour, acrylic, collages, and lithographs. There are also doodles, sculptures, installations, mixed media, photography, and even upcycled works made from discarded materials.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

Archana Patil

Mahesh Sundatte

Isha Valentine

TM Veeresh

Danayya Choukimath

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at Chitra Santhe.)