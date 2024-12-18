Cricketer R Ashwin retires from international cricket

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin bows out of international cricket.

The 38-year-old cricketer made his announcement smack in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia—after the third Test in Brisbane was called off due to rain.

In an illustrious international career spanning nearly 14 years, Ashwin has had a lot of milestones to his credits. He is India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests after Anil Kumble. He is also the second-fastest bowler to reach 500 Test wickets in 98 matches.

The thinking cricketer who can also bat has scalped 537 wickets in Tests, 156 in ODIs, and 72 in T20 internationals. He has scored six centuries in Test cricket.

Also Read From gully cricket to World Cup glory: R Ashwin opens up about the moments that shaped his life

Ashwin made his international debut on June 5, 2010 in a one-day game against Sri Lanka in the tri-series tour of Zimbabwe. His Test debut came a year later against the West Indies.

His last international game was the second Test against Australia in Adelaide in which he took a wicket and scored 22 and 7 runs in the two innings.

However, Ashwin will continue to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will once again don the yellow jersey as he returns to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for the 2025 season of the IPL. The CSK franchise had bought the local hero for Rs 9.75 crore at the recent IPL auction. Ashwin has earlier played for Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals in the IPL.